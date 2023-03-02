Two men arrested after stolen vehicles found in Beulaville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested after deputies recovered several stolen vehicles from a Beulaville residence in a three-week period, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 25, deputies were dispatched to a Rattlesnake Junction address following a report of a stolen vehicle possibly being stored in a garage at the residence. The sheriff’s office said deputies recovered a utility terrain vehicle stolen from Duplin County, and a custom motorcycle stolen from Onslow County on Feb. 23.

On Feb. 27, there was a report of a Ford F-150 stolen from William Gurganus Road. The next day, deputies saw the stolen truck, with a utility trailer attached, parked at the Rattlesnake Junction residence. Deputies said a man later identified as Dakota Russell Cowan left the residence in the truck. Deputies attempted a traffic stop on the truck, which lead to a short chase. Cowan then tried to flee on foot but was arrested.

Detectives determined that the trailer attached to the truck had been stolen from Duplin County.

In total, the sheriff’s office recovered four stolen vehicles, a UTV and a utility trailer from the Rattlesnake Junction residence between Feb. 8 and Feb. 28.

Cowan was taken before a magistrate and charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony conspiracy, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. He received a $50,000 secured bond.

On Feb. 28, Travis Graham Foy was arrested and taken before a magistrate. He was charged with two counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle and felony conspiracy. He was given a $20,000 secured bond

The sheriff’s office said more arrests are expected.

