Penguins recall forward Drake Caggiula from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

By Seth Rorabaugh,

6 days ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled forward Drake Caggiula from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Thursday.

This marks his third recall to the NHL roster this season. His most recent recall came Dec. 28.

Caggiula, 28, has appeared in three NHL games this season and has not recorded a point while averaging 7:28 of ice time per contest.

With Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the left-handed Caggiula is that team’s third-leading scorer with 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 47 games.

An unrestricted free agent signing this past offseason, Caggiula is signed to a one-year, two-way contract that carries a salary cap hit of $750,000.

According to Cap Friendly, the Penguins now have $391,886 of salary cap space following Caggiula’s recall.

