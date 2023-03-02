Federal $30M Grant Helps Airport Reach Carbon-Neutral Goals

Photo by PHL.

A $30 million federal PHL infrastructure grant at the Philadelphia International Airport will go toward upgrades to airport restrooms and for energy-efficient terminals, writes Emma Dooling for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The grant comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law by President Biden in late 2021. It’s specifically meant for terminal development projects and to fix aging airport infrastructure.

The airport is adding smart restroom technology, private nursing suites, service animal relief areas and adult changing rooms. Work is set to finish in 2028.

PHL’s terminal energy optimization program will replace preconditioned air units and ground power units at 25 gates.

The first stage of the program replaces 15 air handling units and electrical substations and thermal plants in Terminal A West.

LED lighting will be installed in the terminals and on roadways.

Construction will start in June.

“We are focused on projects that will help our airports meet the City of Philadelphia’s carbon neutrality goal and the [Terminal Energy Optimization Program] does just that,” said Api Appulingam, deputy director of aviation and capital development for the Philadelphia Department of Aviation.

The airport has used previous federal infrastructure funds for its $1.2 billion air cargo expansion.