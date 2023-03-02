Open in App
Athens, GA
Daily Independent

Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, posts bond in fatal crash

6 days ago

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter turned himself in to Athens police Wednesday night and was released 16 minutes later after posting a combined bond of $4,000 on charges of reckless driving and racing in relation to a fatal crash that killed a teammate and team staffer.

According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Carter turned himself in at 11:33 p.m. and was released at 11:49 p.m. Carter posted bond of $2,500 on the racing charge and $1,500 on the reckless driving charge.

Carter, projected as one of the top players in next month’s NFL draft, left the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday after being informed of the arrest warrant issued in conjunction with the Jan. 15 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member.

The arrest warrant alleges Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by the recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, which led to the wreck. LeCroy also was killed in the crash.

Carter issued a statement on his Twitter account on Wednesday saying he expects to be “fully exonerated."

Carter said he intends "to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented. There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”

The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony.

According to the allegations in the arrest warrant, LeCroy and Carter were operating their vehicles “in a manner consistent with racing” after leaving downtown Athens at about 2:30 a.m.

The warrant says evidence shows the vehicles switched lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed “in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

