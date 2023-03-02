Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
DELCO.Today

Yeadon State Rep Joanna McClinton Takes House Speaker Spot

6 days ago

Joanna McClintonPhoto byPa. House of Representative Democratic Caucus

Joanna McClinton is the state representative for the 191st District, which includes parts of Yeadon Borough and West Philadelphia.

She is now also the first Black woman ever to be named Speaker of the Pennsylvania House following her election to the position Tuesday, writes Julia Terruso for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Democrat who grew up in Southwest Philadelphia has been a state representative since 2015.

She is known in political circles as a relationship-builder and has been an advocate for criminal justice reform and women’s health issues.

“I’m grateful for all who fought before me … so that this day was possible,” McClinton said after taking the oath of office. “It is only on their shoulders that I stand here today.”

The 40-year-old is a graduate of LaSalle University and Villanova Law School. She previously worked as a public defender.

McClinton leads a House with a thin Democratic majority and will need to work with Republicans in the PA Senate to pass legislation.

In 2018, McClinton became the first woman and first African American elected to the House Democratic Caucus chair. 

In 2020, she was the first woman elected Democratic leader and in February became the first female majority leader.

Read more about Joanna McClinton in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

