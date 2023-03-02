Capitol COVID vigil planned for Monday at sunrise. 18,000 Oklahomans have died

A remembrance vigil for Oklahomans who've lost loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic will be held at the Oklahoma state Capitol at sunrise on Monday.

The vigil is being organized by state Sen. Paul Rosino, whose son Gregory died of COVID in 2021.

Rosino said people are asked to gather before sunrise on the Capitol's south plaza. Monday, March 6, would have been Gregory’s 36th birthday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have logged nearly 18,000 COVID-related deaths in Oklahoma since the pandemic began here three years ago.

“I cannot even begin to convey the depths of our family’s loss or the waves of emotion that we continue to experience, but I know there are thousands of Oklahoma families who are also grieving,” said Rosino, who represents an Oklahoma City Senate district. “I don’t want this to be about politics. This disease doesn’t discriminate based on politics, race, gender, age or anything else. This is simply about coming together to remember our loved ones and to support one another.”

Rosino said he encourages anyone who has lost a friend or family member to join in the early morning vigil and bring a photo or memento of their loved one to share with others. People will begin gathering at 6 a.m., and prayers and speakers will begin at 6:30 a.m.

Rosino was the first member of the Oklahoma Senate to be diagnosed with COVID-19 back in March 2020. A month later, he began volunteering with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to donate convalescent plasma to help patients with serious infections.

“After I had COVID-19, it was really important for me to find a way to connect and be of help to others trying to recover from the virus. So when OBI asked about donating convalescent plasma, I was grateful for the opportunity,” said Rosino. “As we continue to process our family’s loss, I really wanted to find some way to acknowledge and include other families who are going through the same thing. This vigil is for Oklahomans to join in prayer and support each other as we remember our loved ones.”

