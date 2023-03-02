Opinion | Wood column: Bevo Francis, basketball's forgotten scoring champion

You may have seen that a player named Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy is challenging the all-time NCAA scoring record held by Pete Maravich.

“Pistol Pete” has held the record since 1970, when he finished his college career at Louisiana State University with 3,667 points in three years of play.

At that time, freshmen were not eligible to play for the varsity and Maravich did not have the benefit of the 3-point shot which had not yet been instituted.

Davis was to play this week in the Horizon League’s postseason tournament just 63 points shy of the Maravich record. He already owns the NCAA record for total career 3-point shots with the mark of 578.

Scanning down the list of college basketball scoring accomplishments, you might see the name Bevo Francis of Rio Grande (pronounced RYE-OH) University, a tiny school not in Texas, but in a rural area of Ohio.

In 1952, the school had fewer than 100 students. The gymnasium had a tile floor, a leaky roof, and could seat less than 200 fans. Student volunteers put out folding chairs to increase attendance. The college could hardly pay faculty salaries, but this would change when Rio Grande hired a successful high school coach named Newt Oliver, who brought along his star player from Hammondsville, OH.

Clarence “Bevo” Francis was born on September 4, 1932, and for the first 10 years of his life, his parents had to carry him to the bath as he suffered from chronic anemia. His early exposure to basketball was a hoop nailed to a tree, but his growing passion for the game led him to put up a backboard and rim in the barn along with a string of lights so he could practice at all hours. Growing to 6’9” and a solid 195 pounds, Bevo, named after a near-beer his father drank, developed a soft touch and a long range with his push shot.

After a stellar high school career, Francis turned down offers from big schools and joined Oliver at Rio Grande, where the program had only one set of uniforms, and two basketballs. Having lost two years of schooling due to his childhood illness, Francis was 20 years old when he entered college and married to his childhood sweetheart. The couple would live in an apartment next to Coach Oliver, a situation that strengthened the coach-player relationship.

Being double-and triple-teamed in his first year, Francis would average 50.1 points per game as the team went 39-0. The highlight of the year, which garnered national attention, came on January 9, 1953, when Bevo scored 116 points as Rio Grande defeated Ashland (Ky.) by the score of 150-85.

Enormous publicity came in for Francis and the school, and criticism of the Rio Grande weak schedule. However, Oliver was building a program and he was putting money in the university coffers. A skillful promoter, Oliver said, “I knew that people wouldn’t pay to see five players score 15 points each, but they would flock in to see one player score 50.”

The next season Oliver scheduled 27 of 28 games against colleges that met NCAA standards, with all the contests being on the road. The first big date was Dec. 3, 1953, when Rio Grande hit Broadway. They played Adelphi in New York’s Madison Square Garden before almost 14,000 spectators. Francis scored 32 points in an 83-76 loss.

The next night Bevo scored 39 as Rio lost to Villanova 93-92 in overtime in Philadelphia. Three nights later, he notched 41 as the Rio Redmen defeated Providence 89-87 in the Boston Garden. Later that month, Bevo scored 48 in a 98-88 victory over Miami, and in a Christmas tournament in Raleigh, he scored 34 in a loss to NC State, but then hit the game winning shot, and 32 points total to defeat Wake Forest. This stretch of games proved to everyone that Bevo Francis “had game,” and could excel at the highest level. For the year, he would average 46.5 points per game and was named second-team All-American by the Associated Press.

Although drafted by the NBA, Francis declined their offers. He signed instead with the Harlem Globetrotters, playing for the Boston Whirlwinds, the team that would oppose the Globetrotters every night. He didn’t like the travel, saying “It was a dog’s life.” Leaving basketball, the Francis family settled back near his home town in Ohio. A few years before he passed in 2015, Francis was interviewed at a Rio Grande alumni event.

A quiet man who never sought the spotlight, he said, “I wasn’t a singer or a movie star, but there was a time when everyone in the country knew my name, they did know Bevo. I’m sure glad that barn didn’t burn down in Hammondsville.”

