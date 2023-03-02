Gatik Named to Fast Company’s 2023 List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 2, 2023--

Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. Gatik was selected in the transportation category for its outstanding contributions to the sector in the past 12 months: increasing delivery frequency for multiple Fortune 50 customers, establishing reliability and speed across the supply chain’s middle mile and shaping the future of a sustainable, responsible logistics ecosystem.

Fast Company reviewed thousands of applications, honoring an exemplary group of businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also those that have successfully turned challenges into impact-making processes, resulting in a meaningful impact on both industry and society as a whole.

“During a time in which the autonomous vehicle industry is undeniably under the spotlight, and rightfully so, Gatik’s exclusive focus on a solution that is achievable in the near-term is proving fundamental to the success of the AV industry,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder, Gatik. “Over the past year we’ve expanded our commercial operations with customers including Pitney Bowes, Georgia-Pacific and KBX in the USA, and achieved daily driver-out operations with Loblaw in Canada. Our continued commercial traction, coupled with significant technical progress, is a testament to our use case, business model and intense customer demand for our solution.”

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Increasing consumer expectations are reshaping the logistics landscape. Consumer decisions are converging around speed, choice and price; in response, shippers have been forced to create an elastic, multi-channel experience, making their supply chains more flexible by moving warehouses and distribution centers much closer to their customers to facilitate access to goods in near real-time. This means a need for more trucks, more trips and more drivers within Gatik’s Operational Design Domain (ODD), which includes urban, semi-urban and highway operating environments, all at a time when an acute driver shortage and rising transportation costs are contributing to unreliability on the supply chain and falling profits.

Gatik focuses exclusively on fixed, repeatable delivery routes to maximize safety, using proprietary, commercial-grade autonomous technology that is purpose built for the middle mile. By constraining the operating environment, Gatik has been able to achieve the safe removal of the safety driver much more quickly compared to other autonomous trucking applications, such as passenger transportation or B2C delivery.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. The feature provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

In 2022, Gatik was recognized as a TIME Best Invention, named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers and by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea. Gatik has also been recognized on the annual Forbes AI 50 list and been named to Business Insider’s Rising Stars of the Self-Driving Industry and Self-Driving Industry Power Players lists.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company Is published by MansuetoVentures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About Gatik

Gatik, the leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, delivers goods safely and efficiently using its fleet of light and medium duty trucks. The company focuses on short-haul, B2B logistics for Fortune 500 customers including Walmart, Loblaw, and Georgia-Pacific, and in 2021 became the first company worldwide to operate fully driverless commercial deliveries on the middle mile. Gatik’s class 3-6 autonomous box trucks are commercially deployed in multiple markets including Texas, Arkansas and Ontario. Founded in 2017 by veterans of the autonomous technology industry, Gatik partners with industry leaders including Isuzu, Ryder, Goodyear and Cummins and has offices in Mountain View, California and Toronto, Ontario. In 2022, Gatik was recognized as a TIME Best Invention, named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers and by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea. Gatik has also been recognized as a Forbes AI 50 company. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Medium.

