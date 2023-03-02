Y Combinator Recognizes Weave as Top Company

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 2, 2023--

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small and medium-sized businesses, has been named to Y Combinator’s Top Companies 2023. The list showcases the top-performing companies that have gone through Y Combinator and are valued at over $150 million.

“Nearly a decade after participating in Y Combinator, Weave continues to show persistent innovation, growth and market opportunity,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “We’re thrilled to be recognized by Y Combinator as one of just 16 publicly-traded companies on their list, which exemplifies our position as a best-in-class communication and engagement solution. We’re laser-focused on continuing to deliver immediate and measurable business value to our customers — the healthcare practices who are the backbone of our local business communities.”

The 2023 Y Combinator Top Companies List is divided into Private, Public, Exits, and Breakthrough categories. Since 2005, Y Combinator has funded over 4,000 companies, including many that have become household names. Today, over a dozen Y Combinator companies are public and the combined valuation of Y Combinator alumni is over $600B. Weave was the first Utah company to go through Y Combinator’s startup bootcamp in 2014.

In the past year, Weave has grown the offerings included in its all-in-one platform — strengthening its Payments product with a Buy Now, Pay-Over-Time solution, launching a revamped Online Scheduling tool, and a new Insurance Verification product for dental practices. Weave’s revenue growth has been continually recognized in the last year through its inclusion on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Utah Business Fast 50 list and the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100.

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

