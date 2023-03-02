Gateway welcomes new directors for spring musical, ‘Mamma Mia!’

One is a former Radio City Rockette, as a dancer, director and choreographer. The other has acted alongside the likes of Eddie Murphy and George Lopez.

Today, they’re taking on the task of succeeding a legend in local theater.

Last spring marked the final Gateway High School production for Larry Cervi, who wrapped up a career working with students that went all the way back to the Eisenhower administration.

This year, Eileen Grace Reynolds and her husband, Paul, are at the helm for Gateway’s take on “Mamma Mia!” Performances, featuring songs by the Swedish pop group ABBA, are scheduled for April 27-29.

“The process has been amazing so far. The students are very enthusiastic, and they’ve been working really hard even though we’re only about three-and-a-half weeks in now,” Eileen Grace said during a late-February rehearsal. “They’ve been doing a great job of focusing on what they need to focus on, and learning their lines and their blocking and their dancing.”

Circumstances caused work on “Mamma Mia!” to start somewhat later than usual. A few months after Cervi’s retirement, last year’s producer left the school district abruptly.

Stepping up to fill the role were Michael Matteo, Evergreen Elementary School principal, and Mary Chase, a longtime collaborator with Cervi in his East End Kids ensemble and the mother of three students who have been involved with Gateway theater.

“When it was presented to me about taking over as producer, I thought, yes. I don’t want this to go away,” Chase said.

She and Matteo worked with district officials on bringing in a quality director — or two, as it turned out — and in Chase’s opinion, the Reynoldses have fit the bill.

“I’ve been very impressed with their attention to detail. They’re very meticulous about keeping a schedule,” she said. “And then, just watching them work with the kids. They make the kids feel comfortable.”

As far as background, Paul Reynolds majored in theater at the University of Miami in his native Florida before acting regionally in New York, touring with companies in Europe, and working in film and television in Los Angeles. Among his appearances are in “Daddy Day Care,” Murphy’s 2003 vehicle directed by Steve Carr, and on various episodes of Lopez’s series, most notably “George Gets Assisterance” in 2005.

Eileen Grace, a Murrysville native, majored in dance at Point Park University prior to demonstrating her talents with the Rockettes. She later directed and choreographed the troupe’s touring companies and appearances on TV specials.

The couple decided to settle in the Pittsburgh area as they anticipated arrival of their twins, now age 13. Paul earned his master’s from Point Park and now teaches at the university, and Eileen Grace has worked with various productions at her alma mater, including “Cinderella” in the fall.

“It’s been great coming back here, to be able to pass on all the knowledge I’ve gained over the years to this next generation of musical theater enthusiasts,” she said.

A connection with Cervi from her formative years pointed the Reynolds couple toward Gateway.

“Her first professional job was through Larry. He suggested we put our names in, and they called us up,” Paul said. “And we’re really happy and pleased to be doing it.”

Doing “Mamma Mia!” is a first for him and also for Gateway, as students prepare to tell the song-driven story of a bride-to-be trying to learn the identity of her father. The cast features two actors in each role to perform in alternating shows, including senior Ariana Jamil playing Donna, the mother of the bride.

“Donna’s love interests come in and kind of shake up the scene a little bit,” she said, and as a longtime vocalist, she looks forward to performing ABBA’s music onstage. “I get to sing a lot of the good ones, like ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘The Winner Takes It All.’”

Offstage, Kennedy Edwards is serving as stage manager after doing so, believe it or not, as a freshman for “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Kylie, her since-graduated sister, was the female lead.

“She put a word in for me,” Kennedy said. “I really liked it, so I decided to continue on this year.”

Would she consider stepping out in front of an audience?

“That’s a frequently asked question that I don’t really know the answer to,” she said. “Honestly, I can’t see myself being on the stage. I do like being behind the scenes. I’ve been like that all my life.”

According to her “Mamma Mia!” directors, Kennedy is in an ideal place.

“She’s a wonderful stage manager,” Eileen Grace said. “We have been super impressed with her, and I would encourage her maybe to pursue this as a career, because she’s very good.”

As for Cervi, he may have hung up his hat at Gateway, but according to Chase, he continues to pursue his commitment to the theater.

“He is an 87-year-old man who does not stop.”

“Mamma Mia!” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. April 27, 28 and 29, plus a Saturday matinee at 2 o’clock. More information is available on the Gateway High School Musical Facebook page.