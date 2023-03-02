How to watch the 2023 WPIAL basketball championships on Trib HSSN

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The South Fayette girls basketball team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Chartiers Valley in the Class 5A final on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

Twelve WPIAL basketball championship games will be contested this week at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center, and if you can’t be there in person, the TribLive High School Sports Network has you covered.

Trib HSSN will provide free and exclusive live video stream broadcasts of all 12 championship games, presented by First National Bank, as well as have game coverage, photos, scores and summaries of all the action.

Trib HSSN brings you the Best Seat in the House with all live and archived broadcasts free to stream.

Here’s how to tune in to the games:

Thursday

Boys basketball

Class A championship

Imani Christian vs. Union at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

• Kyle Dawson and Lou Rood have the call as the Saints battle the Scotties, starting at 4:45 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Class 5A championship

Peters Township vs. Penn Hills at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

• Don Rebel and Mitch Montani will call the matchup between Peters Township and Penn Hills, starting at 8:45 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Girls basketball

Class 2A championship

Shenango vs. Freedom at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

• Join Ed Troup and Dean Dellamalva as the Wildcats and Bulldogs play for a title, starting at 6:45 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Friday

Boys basketball

Class 3A championship

Deer Lakes vs. OLSH, 5 p.m.

• Paul Paterra and Lou Rood will call the matchup between the Lancers and Chargers, starting at 4:45 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Class 4A championship

Lincoln Park vs. North Catholic, 9 p.m.

• Matt Vandriak and Kevin Zielmanski will be on the call as the Leopards and Trojans take the floor, starting at 8:45 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Girls basketball

Class 3A championship

Avonworth vs. Laurel at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

• Kyle Dawson and Karen Hall have the call as the Lopes and Spartans square off, starting at 2:45 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Class 6A championship

Upper St. Clair vs. North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

• Tune in to hear Don Rebel and Kyle Dawson as the Panthers face off with the Tigers, starting at 6:45 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Saturday

Boys basketball

Class 2A championship

Aliquippa vs. Northgate at Petersen Events Center, 1 p.m.

• Join Bob Orkwis and Greg Smith as the Quips and Flames square off, starting at 12:45 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Class 6A championship

New Castle vs. Central Catholic at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

• The Red Hurricanes and Vikings will play for gold, and Paul Paterra and Bob Orkwis will have the call, starting at 6:45 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Girls basketball

Class A championship

Union vs. Aquinas Academy at Petersen Events Center, 11 a.m.

• Tyler Polk and Damen McDermott will have the call as the Scotties and Crusaders meet for a title, starting at 10:45 a.m. on Trib HSSN.

Class 4A championship

Blackhawk vs. North Catholic at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

• Cory Campano and Jerin Steele will call the battle between the Cougars and Trojans, starting at 2:45 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Class 5A championship

South Fayette vs. Oakland Catholic at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

• Mitch Montani and Dylan Opferman will be on the call as the Lions square off with the Eagles, starting at 4:45 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

