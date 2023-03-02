Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
VFTCB’s Mike Bowman Named to Philadelphia Business Journal’s Power 101 List

6 days ago

Mike Bowman.Photo byValley Forge Tourism & Convention Board at The Philadelphia Business Journal.

Mike Bowman, President and CEO of the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board (VFTCB), has once again been named to the 2023 Philadelphia Business Journal Power 101 list, compiled by Editor-in-Chief Ryan Sharrow.

The distinction honors not only professions in powerful positions, but also those helping to shape the future of their respective industries.

Sharrow’s assessment of Bowman’s notable work reported that “… tourism continues to rebound in Montgomery County after being hit hard by the pandemic. Last year, … Bowman projected the county would very nearly return to prepandemic revenue in 2022 of $250.7 million in revenue. something it expects to only grow in 2023.

“When the county hosts the U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup in June, it will be the largest sporting event yet, expected to generate a nearly $5 million economic impact.”

Bowman cited the efforts of his staff to the success the destination-marketing agency has had.

“I’m so proud to work with an incredible team of industry leaders every day to support hoteliers, partners, and overall tourism in Montco,” he said.

“The team’s commitment to innovation and creativity is just remarkable,” continued Bowman. “It’s one of the many reasons why Montgomery County continues to lead and outperform the region.”

Read more about Mike Bowman at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

