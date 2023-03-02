Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
The Kansas City Star

A.J. Brown calls out Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster after TikTok video about Eagles

By Pete Grathoff,

6 days ago

This story begins with a reminder: the Philadelphia Eagles will be at Arrowhead Stadium next season for a Super Bowl LVII rematch with the Chiefs.

It remains to be seen if the Chiefs will resign wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster , but if he does return, there could be an edge to that Eagles game.

Smith-Schuster irritated a number of Eagles players on Valentine’s Day when he poked fun at defensive back James Bradberry over his penalty late in the Super Bowl.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown called Smith-Schuster “TikTok boy” on Twitter at that time.

Smith-Schuster continues to have fun at the Eagle’s expense. He appears in a new TikTok video from mr.go30, and it pokes fun at the Eagles’ coaching, defense, Bradberry and quarterback Jalen Hurts. Oh, and there’s a “TikTok boy” reference, too.

Brown, whose name is Arthur Juan, apparently was none too pleased with that latest TikTok story. He tweeted at Smith-Schuster, “you really need to find you somebody else to play with. Don’t let that ring get you beat tf up. ... I’m not gonna speak no more.”

That tweet, which was deleted, included a message Brown wrote to Smith-Schuster on Instagram.

Brown’s Twitter message lives on thanks to screenshots. It includes cursing, so it won’t be shared here. But here is a link to a photo of what Brown wrote .

