Mets have concern over star closer Edwin Diaz's usage in WBC
By Victor Barbosa,
6 days ago
Diaz not only helped spur one of the biggest summer music hits of 2022 by using "Narco," by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet as his entrance song last year, but he also helped lead the Mets to a 101-win regular season and playoff berth. Diaz had perhaps the best season of his career and was arguably the most dominant closer in all of baseball, earning his second All-Star honor (first since 2018) and being named the Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year.
The flamethrowing righty had a truly dominant stretch over the summer, being named the NL Reliver of the Month in June, July and August and finished inside the top-10 in the NL Cy Young voting (ninth), a rarity for relief pitchers. Diaz finished the year 3-1 with 32 saves and a career-best 1.31 ERA, as well as a 0.83 WHIP and stunning 118 to 18 strikeout to walk ratio across 61 games covering 62 innings pitched.
Comments / 0