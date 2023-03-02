Five Fun Companies Hiring for Remote Positions

Photo by iStock.

Finding satisfaction on the job can be challenging, and learning to have fun is even more difficult. Here are companies that offer fun, uplifting remote jobs.

Kickstarter

Crowdfunding platform Kickstarter gives creators a chance to receive funding for their projects. It offers full-time remote positions around the country. Open positions include comics outreach, senior product marketing manager, and senior software engineer.

Fender

Musicians would love working for the world’s leading musical instrument maker. Remote positions include a gear advisor who assists customers in purchasing products.

Crystal Dynamics

This entertainment firm is responsible for the development of video game series. VFX artists, designers, producers, and attorneys can all apply for a 100 percent remote position.

In Good Taste

This global winery is looking for a virtual sommelier to offer one-on-one tasting sessions with clients via Zoom. These sessions include over 100 guests, so be prepared!

Babylist

This online baby registry and curated store is looking for merchandise planner to curate baby clothing and gear. Other remote positions include software engineer, production manager, and insurance billing specialist.

Read more about fun companies to work for on FlexJobs .

-

WilmU is the official sponsor of our Career Corner series. Photo by Wilmington University

Wilmington University , the sponsor of VISTA Today — Career Corner, is a private, nonprofit, open-access institution that serves more than 20,000 adults, including those seeking advancement through higher education and traditional-age students who aspire to become successful global citizens.

One of the most affordable private universities in the Delaware Valley, WilmU is committed to the idea that finishing an undergraduate degree or obtaining a master’s or doctoral degree can be affordable and accessible.

The University offers over 200 accredited and career-relevant degree and certificate programs in flexible online and hybrid formats designed to accommodate adults of all ages who work full- or part-time or juggle demanding career, family, and personal schedules.