'Hope for our future': 36 STAR students toasted, finalists named at annual Kiwanis Club banquet

MARIETTA — WSB journalist Condace Pressley encouraged a banquet room filled with 36 of Cobb County’s best and brightest high school seniors this week to embrace continuous learning as they soar into their futures.

“You don’t need to be an athlete or a celebrity to achieve success. Success means different things to different people. And I am a strong believer in education and continuous learning, and developing new skills,” the veteran reporter told the students, who were accompanied by their favorite teachers and proud parents at Roswell Street Baptist Church.

The annual STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) banquet, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Metro-Marietta, recognizes high school seniors with the highest SAT scores and grade point average from public, private and charter schools across Cobb County.

Pressley encouraged everyone in the room to stay curious, ask questions and arm themselves with knowledge.

“Curious people are always seeking to learn and improve themselves,” she said.

Four of the 36 students were selected as finalists at the banquet and will advance to compete in the regional contest.

Those finalists are:

Walton High School's Tianyue Xu, who plans to attend Preston University to study Latin. He credits his Latin teacher Alan Farnsworth for his academic success.

The Walker School's Raj Shroff, who plans to major in economics but has not decided on a university yet. He honored Dr. Cindy Shafer from the school for her focus on non-traditional curricula.

“She is one of the most caring and compassionate people I’ve ever met,” he said.

Matt Rossitch, also from The Walker School, plans to attend the University of North Carolina or Washington and Lee University, and will likely pursue economics or medicine. He thanked his economics teacher Michael Arjona for his success.

Lassiter High School's Matthew Cargill, who hopes to major in mechanical engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology.

“The best part of tonight was being able to recognize my physics teacher, coach Ashley Kirby. She made physics fun," he said.

The STAR program was launched in 1958 by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and was adopted by the Metro-Marietta Kiwanis in 1966.

“What fills me with joy tonight are these students," Pressley said. They’re brainiacs! They’re bright, they’re well-spoken, and they’re an incredible group of young people. They fill me with hope for our future. It will be this generation that fixes what some folks have already broken.”