Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance, St. Baldrick’s Foundation and Supercuts are holding the 21st annual “Brave the Shave” fundraiser for children’s cancer research this month. Headshaving events take place at a number of locations around the region, including Mulvaney’s B&L (and elsewhere) on March 6 and Westfield Galleria at Roseville on March 21. Become a “shavee” and you’ll not only be raising money for a great cause, but your cool new hairstyle will help spread awareness and support for kids undergoing cancer treatment. To sign up and for more information, go to getbald.com .

