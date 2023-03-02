Open in App
Roseville, CA
Sacramento Magazine

“Brave the Shave”

By Sacramento Magazine,

6 days ago

Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance, St. Baldrick’s Foundation and Supercuts are holding the 21st annual “Brave the Shave” fundraiser for children’s cancer research this month. Headshaving events take place at a number of locations around the region, including Mulvaney’s B&L (and elsewhere) on March 6 and Westfield Galleria at Roseville on March 21. Become a “shavee” and you’ll not only be raising money for a great cause, but your cool new hairstyle will help spread awareness and support for kids undergoing cancer treatment. To sign up and for more information, go to getbald.com .

The post “Brave the Shave” appeared first on Sacramento Magazine .

