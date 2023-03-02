Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and predictions

The Dallas Mavericks (32-31) will try to get back on track Thursday night when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (40-21) at American Airlines Center. Tip-off will be at 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the 76ers vs. Mavericks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The 76ers are playing the 2nd game of a back-to-back after beating the Miami Heat 119-96 on the road Wednesday. They easily covered the spread as 3.5-point underdogs, bouncing back from losses to the Boston Celtics (110-107, Saturday) and Miami Heat (101-99, Monday). Philadelphia has now won 6 of its last 8 games.

The Mavericks have struggled since acquiring PG Kyrie Irving, going 3-5 in the 8 games he’s played since the blockbuster trade. Dallas has lost 5 of its last 6 contests and is on a 2-game skid after losing to the Indiana Pacers (124-122, Tuesday) and Los Angeles Lakers (111-108, Sunday) as a favorite.

76ers at Mavericks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:38 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : 76ers +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | Mavericks -175 (bet $175 to win $100)

: 76ers +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | Mavericks -175 (bet $175 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : 76ers +3.5 (-102) | Mavericks -3.5 (-118)

: 76ers +3.5 (-102) | Mavericks -3.5 (-118) Over/Under (O/U): 227.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

76ers at Mavericks key injuries

76ers

Not yet submitted

Mavericks

F Davis Bertans (calf) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

76ers at Mavericks picks and predictions

Prediction

76ers 114, Mavericks 110

The 76ers are underdogs in this matchup, but that’s primarily because of A) uncertainty around C Joel Embiid‘s availability, and B) the fact that they’re playing the second game of a back-to-back on the road. Those are never easy for a team, but I like Philadelphia more in this one than I do Dallas.

The 76ers are 6-2 on zero days rest, so they’ve fared well in situations like this one. If Embiid is confirmed to be active against the Mavericks, the line will shift further in the 76ers’ favor.

BET 76ERS (+150).

The 76ers have been excellent against the spread in recent weeks, covering in 6 of their last 8 games. The Mavericks, on the other hand, are just 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games, including 1-2 ATS since the All-Star break.

In addition to going 6-2 SU in the second game of a back-to-back, the Sixers are 6-2 ATS in those same games.

Take the points and BET 76ERS +3.5 (-102) to cover the spread.

The total has gone Under in each of the 76ers’ last 4 games. It’s also gone Under in the Mavericks’ last 5 games against teams with a winning record, which the 76ers have.

When the 76ers are playing on no rest, the total has gone Under in each of the last 5 games. The Mavericks haven’t hit their stride yet with Irving and Philadelphia has been playing well on defense in recent weeks.

BET UNDER 227.5 (-105).

