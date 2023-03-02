Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and predictions

By Cameron DaSilva,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CunVs_0l5EfoEr00

The Dallas Mavericks (32-31) will try to get back on track Thursday night when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (40-21) at American Airlines Center. Tip-off will be at 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the 76ers vs. Mavericks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The 76ers are playing the 2nd game of a back-to-back after beating the Miami Heat 119-96 on the road Wednesday. They easily covered the spread as 3.5-point underdogs, bouncing back from losses to the Boston Celtics (110-107, Saturday) and Miami Heat (101-99, Monday). Philadelphia has now won 6 of its last 8 games.

The Mavericks have struggled since acquiring PG Kyrie Irving, going 3-5 in the 8 games he’s played since the blockbuster trade. Dallas has lost 5 of its last 6 contests and is on a 2-game skid after losing to the Indiana Pacers (124-122, Tuesday) and Los Angeles Lakers (111-108, Sunday) as a favorite.

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

76ers at Mavericks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:38 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): 76ers +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | Mavericks -175 (bet $175 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): 76ers +3.5 (-102) | Mavericks -3.5 (-118)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 227.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

76ers at Mavericks key injuries

76ers

  • Not yet submitted

Mavericks

  • F Davis Bertans (calf) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

76ers at Mavericks picks and predictions

Prediction

76ers 114, Mavericks 110

The 76ers are underdogs in this matchup, but that’s primarily because of A) uncertainty around C Joel Embiid‘s availability, and B) the fact that they’re playing the second game of a back-to-back on the road. Those are never easy for a team, but I like Philadelphia more in this one than I do Dallas.

The 76ers are 6-2 on zero days rest, so they’ve fared well in situations like this one. If Embiid is confirmed to be active against the Mavericks, the line will shift further in the 76ers’ favor.

BET 76ERS (+150).

The 76ers have been excellent against the spread in recent weeks, covering in 6 of their last 8 games. The Mavericks, on the other hand, are just 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games, including 1-2 ATS since the All-Star break.

In addition to going 6-2 SU in the second game of a back-to-back, the Sixers are 6-2 ATS in those same games.

Take the points and BET 76ERS +3.5 (-102) to cover the spread.

The total has gone Under in each of the 76ers’ last 4 games. It’s also gone Under in the Mavericks’ last 5 games against teams with a winning record, which the 76ers have.

When the 76ers are playing on no rest, the total has gone Under in each of the last 5 games. The Mavericks haven’t hit their stride yet with Irving and Philadelphia has been playing well on defense in recent weeks.

BET UNDER 227.5 (-105).

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @camdasilva on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN1 day ago
SEC Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Tennessee odds, picks and predictions
Knoxville, TN2 hours ago
Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Michigan odds, picks and predictions
New Brunswick, NJ3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Bill Simmons: People around NBA think James Harden is bound for Houston
Houston, TX2 days ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ12 hours ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO2 days ago
Joe Lunardi’s bracket for ESPN has been updated. Is Penn State in?
State College, PA1 day ago
CBS Sports suggests Titans-Dolphins trade for Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
Steelers update 7-round mock draft do-over: Big trade edition
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Badgers offer 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from Wisconsin
Madison, WI1 day ago
Duke decides to end a fantastic men's hoops regular season with the saltiest tweet
Durham, NC2 days ago
Maryland defensive lineman will enter transfer portal, could be big USC target
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
MAC Tournament: Ohio vs. Ball State odds, picks and predictions
Muncie, IN5 hours ago
Big East Tournament: St. John's vs. Marquette odds, picks and predictions
Milwaukee, WI4 hours ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy