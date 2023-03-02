Open in App
Chicago, IL
WGN News

After passing Derrick Rose, Zach LaVine moves up Bulls’ all-time points list

By Larry Hawley,

6 days ago

DETROIT – Since arriving with the Bulls in the summer of 2017, he’s been the primary offensive scorer for most of that time.

That’s why Zach LaVine has already cracked into the Top 10 in one major Bulls’ category, passing a popular member of the team and a Chicago native.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

This week, the guard has passed former Bull Derrick Rose on the team’s all-time scoring list as he now has 8,085 points in 331 career regular season games in Chicago.

That included a 41-point outing against the Pistons on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, the second-highest scoring output of the season for the two-time All-Star.

‘You’re my idol’: A memorable exchange between Bulls’ Zach LaVine, fan

So far this season, LaVine has averaged 24.3 points per contest on 47.7 percent shooting from the field.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Rose scored 8,001 points in 406 regular season games with the Bulls, holding onto the tenth spot on the team’s all-time scoring list until this year.

A Chicago native and former Simeon High School star, Rose averaged over 20 points in three of his first four seasons with the Bulls, including a career-high 25 a game in his MVP season of 2010-2011.

Rose last played for the Bulls in the 2015-2016 season before being traded to the New York Knicks.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

As LaVine jumps into the Top Ten in Bulls’ scoring in franchise history, he’s now closing in on a few just above him on the list.

Right now the guard is 194 points behind Reggie Theus, who was a two-time All-Star for the Bulls from 1978-1984, for ninth on the Bulls’ all-time points list. Kirk Hinrich, who was on the team from 2003-2010, is in eighth with 8,536 points.

Here are the Top Ten leading scorers in Bulls’ history.

  1. Michael Jordan – 29,277
  2. Scottie Pippen – 15,123
  3. Bob Love – 12,623
  4. Luol Deng – 10,286
  5. Jerry Sloan – 10,233
  6. Chet Walker – 9,788
  7. Artis Gilmore – 9,288
  8. Kirk Hinrich – 8,536
  9. Reggie Theus – 8,279
  10. Zach LaVine – 8,085
