After passing Derrick Rose, Zach LaVine moves up Bulls’ all-time points list

So far this season, LaVine has averaged 24.3 points per contest on 47.7 percent shooting from the field.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Rose scored 8,001 points in 406 regular season games with the Bulls, holding onto the tenth spot on the team’s all-time scoring list until this year.
A Chicago native and former Simeon High School star, Rose averaged over 20 points in three of his first four seasons with the Bulls, including a career-high 25 a game in his MVP season of 2010-2011.
Rose last played for the Bulls in the 2015-2016 season before being traded to the New York Knicks.
As LaVine jumps into the Top Ten in Bulls’ scoring in franchise history, he’s now closing in on a few just above him on the list.
Right now the guard is 194 points behind Reggie Theus, who was a two-time All-Star for the Bulls from 1978-1984, for ninth on the Bulls’ all-time points list. Kirk Hinrich, who was on the team from 2003-2010, is in eighth with 8,536 points.
Here are the Top Ten leading scorers in Bulls’ history.
Michael Jordan – 29,277
Scottie Pippen – 15,123
Bob Love – 12,623
Luol Deng – 10,286
Jerry Sloan – 10,233
Chet Walker – 9,788
Artis Gilmore – 9,288
Kirk Hinrich – 8,536
Reggie Theus – 8,279
Zach LaVine – 8,085
