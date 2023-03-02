Open in App
Denham Springs, LA
See more from this location?
theadvocate.com

Accused of murder, St. Gabriel officer had previously been accused of domestic violence

By JACQUELINE DeROBERTIS,

6 days ago
A St. Gabriel Police officer was arrested early Thursday in a Livingston Parish homicide investigation, the Livingston sheriff said. Shortly after midnight, Livingston Parish Sheriff's...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baton Rouge, LA newsLocal Baton Rouge, LA
Schoolwide fight at Baton Rouge alternative school puts officer in hospital; 12 arrested
Baton Rouge, LA19 hours ago
12-Year-Old in Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Shooting His Father After Having a Disagreement
Baton Rouge, LA20 hours ago
BRPD officer: ‘20 people tried to jump me’ during school brawl
Baton Rouge, LA14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Numerous arrests after massive high school brawl that sent officer to hospital
Baton Rouge, LA19 hours ago
Baton Rouge woman accused of helping dump body
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Amite man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend after domestic dispute, sheriff says
Amite City, LA1 day ago
NAACP: Video shows 2 deputies punching teens at school fight
Baton Rouge, LA18 hours ago
New Orleans homeowner arrested after allegedly shooting at suspected car thieves
New Orleans, LA14 hours ago
Central man facing principal to second-degree murder charge after allegedly orchestrating deadly drug deal
Central, LA1 day ago
Bond set at $570k for alleged horse thief
Prairieville, LA1 day ago
Iberville Parish jury convicts White Castle man for second degree murder
White Castle, LA2 days ago
Police: 12-year-old boy arrested, allegedly shot his father after argument
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Morgan City PD trying to locate runaway juvenile
Morgan City, LA23 hours ago
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 57 Months and Ordered to Pay $1 Million+ for Fraudulent Investment Scheme Affecting Elderly Victims
Baton Rouge, LA8 hours ago
Louisiana Man Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading to Possessing 2 lbs of Methamphetamine, Gun Charges, and Assaulting a Federal Officer
Houma, LA1 day ago
In hours before Georgia man's disappearance in Baton Rouge, police find no signs of violence
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
1 killed in weekend shooting, police say
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
52-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Bank Robbery Totaling $920, Faces Up to 20 Years if Convicted
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Louisiana parents charged after 2 children reportedly found tied to their beds, police say
Natchitoches, LA2 days ago
Felon Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Narcotics and Firearms Possession After Police are Alerted to Suspicious Vehicle
Lake Charles, LA1 day ago
Coroner: No trauma in body of Georgia man found in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA18 hours ago
New Orleans coroner IDs 3 killed in recent shootings, including 14-year-old
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
‘Extremely abused’ | Owner of stolen horse speaks out as more arrests are made in the case
Prairieville, LA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy