Alleva Dairy, America’s oldest cheese shop, closes in Little Italy

New York City is losing a landmark.

Alleva Dairy of Little Italy, also known as, “America’s oldest cheese shop” has closed its doors.

“After serious consideration, Alleva Dairy at 188 Grand St. will close today at 6 p.m.,” said owner Karen King, outside the New York staple.

The shop hit financial difficulties during the pandemic and was forced to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy after accumulating about $628,00 in back rent

Alleva Dairy, located on the corner of Grand and Mulberry, called Little Italy home for over 130 years.

“We need to make it a point to support our local businesses, our family-run businesses,” added frequent customer Anthony Cortello. “That's the backbone of America and on a micro level, it’s the backbone of communities.”

While Alleva is shutting its doors in New York, it won't be gone for long - if you are willing to cross the Hudson.

Investor Jack Morris is also president and CEO of Edgewood Properties has a new spot in mind.

Alleva Dairy will be opening a 3,700-square-foot store at 9 Polito Ave. in Lyndhurst, New Jersey,” said King. “One thing is certain. Alleva Dairy will continue to be bigger and bigger than ever.”

Alleva Dairy will be opening its flagship store in Lyndhurst in August.