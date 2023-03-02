State adds the Bayview to neighborhood air pollution action plan

View of the Bay from The San Francisco Shipyard Residences in the Bayview along Innes Avenue on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Craig Lee, The Examiner

The state emissions regulation agency, the California Air Resources Board, added two communities, one in San Francisco and one in Los Angeles, to its emissions-reduction program last Friday.

Starting this fall, community leaders in the Bayview/Hunter's Point neighborhood have a new avenue to reduce toxic pollution from industrial outfits in the area, which has been plaguing the health of citizens living nearby for decades.

"Air pollution represents an everyday health threat for these communities. The selection of places like these is key to supporting on-the-ground efforts to reduce exposure and protect public health," said CARB’s chief of the community planning branch Femi Olaluwoye.

Assembly Bill 617, which created the Community Air Protection Program, targets areas around the state that endure above-average levels of pollution or contamination. It's the first of its kind, according to CARB , because instead of a top-down program from the state, air quality district leaders partner with community members to identify problem areas and deploy greener technology.

CARB is primarily concerned with air quality, but work in the Bayview can address contamination from organic recovery and waste facilities, concrete batch plants, a federally designated Superfund site, major freeways and the nearby Port of San Francisco.