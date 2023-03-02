Netflix’s Joey Sasso Explains Where His Relationship With Kariselle Snow Stands After ‘Perfect Match’

Warning: This story contains spoilers from “ Perfect Match ,” now streaming on Netflix .

Netflix Orders Thriller Series 'Zero Day' Starring Robert De Niro, Lesli Linka Glatter to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

During Netflix’s latest dating show “Perfect Match,” only one couple stayed together throughout the entire experiment: Joey Sasso and Kariselle Snow. The duo, who had a brief relationship before coming on the series, matched on night one and ultimately, got engaged on the finale .

However, within a few months after the show wrapped, they ended their relationship.

“Relationships in general are extremely difficult and it’s hard to sit here and say exactly what happened because it’s extremely personal between the both of us,” Sasso tells Variety . “We have so much in common, but I just think that we really tried to do everything we could to work on everything. We both had the best of intentions, but we have a lot of differences that separate us with the things that we want and the way that we feel about each other… That chapter of my life is over.”

Netflix's 'Agent Elvis' Adds Kaitlin Olson, Niecy Nash, Johnny Knoxville to Voice Cast, Priscilla Presley to Voice Herself

Sasso has no regrets about the pair’s experience together and considers himself “a work in progress.” He also is aware that some viewers may think their relationship was fake for the show. But he has a message for those naysayers.

“Not being together shows how real it was because, let’s just be completely honest, if we were going to fake it, this would be the time to fake it — while the show’s airing,” he explains. “If you look at shows like ‘The Bachelor,’ it’s not a coincidence that everyone’s engaged, happy and in love, and then six months after the show, every single one breaks up or ends their engagement. I’m not a person who’s going to fake something for a show. I just always try to lead with my best foot forward.”

Now, Snow and Sasso have an cordial relationship and share “the same attitude toward each other.” Whenever they have a problem, they talk it out together directly and never allow others to talk badly about each other.

“When you watch the show, you can see we’re both very high strung type of people — when things are good, they’re good; when they’re not good, they’re not good,” he says. “I never went out of my way to ever try and hurt somebody. Sometimes when you’re in a new relationship with someone, it feels great. Sometimes you come down from that and it isn’t it for you. All I can ever try to do is be honest about that.”

As for his relationship status now, Sasso’s keeping that to himself. “No comment,” he says. “I have dated. I have talked to people. I have had those experiences, but I just don’t want to put that out there for the world.”

Netflix Orders Comedy Series Starring Kristen Bell From Erin Foster, Steven Levitan