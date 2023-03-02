‘Perfect Match’: Ines Tazi Reveals Big Clue About Her Relationship With Dom Gabriel

The tea from the newest Netflix reality TV show, Perfect Match , continues to be piping hot. Netflix dropped the final four episodes of the season on Feb. 28, and fans finally learned who took how the official title of “Perfect Match.” However, several of the stars left the villa single, including Ines Tazi . Ines appeared in the very first episode and never developed a strong connection with any of the men, but now, it appears she might be sparking something up with her fellow cast member, Dom Gabriel.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding all 12 episodes of Perfect Match .]

‘Perfect Match’ stars Ines and Dom are the couple several fans are rooting for. | Netflix

Ines and Dom became close during ‘Perfect Match’

When Dom first arrived on the first night, he coupled up with Francesca Farago ( Too Hot to Handle ), and they formed what seemed like a solid connection. However, when Francesca and Dom won a trip to the boardroom in episode 4, Francesca chose to send herself on a date with Damien Powers from Love Is Blind Season 1.

Dom considered leaving the villa, but Georgia Hassarati, who arrived later in the season, convinced him to stay. Georgia and Dom coupled up and went on to win the entire competition .

Ines failed to connect with any of her matches, but she stayed close with Dom over the course of the season, and her actions hinted at her feelings for him. In episode 8 of Perfect Match , Kariselle Snow ( Sexy Beasts ) convinced Ines to confess her feelings toward Dom. She did, but Dom chose to stay with Georgia. However, fans have been rooting for Dom and Ines to get together ever since they learned Georgia broke up with Dom right after filming wrapped.

Inez dropped a hint that she and Dom are together now

In a now-expired Instagram Live, Ines did a “Get Ready With Me,” and fans picked up on something she said. During the live, fans heard several other people chatting in the background, and Ines mentioned Dom’s name.

A Redditor who watched the Instagram Live wrote, “She did a ‘Get Ready With Me’ live on Instagram, and apparently, there were other people in her house in a different room (off camera) who were speaking quite loudly, although we couldn’t actually hear them. Ines was trying to shush them, but these people didn’t seem to hear her, so she ended up calling, ‘Dom! Can you be quiet? I’m live, I don’t want you to say anything you’re not supposed to say.’”

Another fan of the show confirmed that they saw the Instagram Live, too, writing, “Also can confirm the IG live. I missed where she called out ‘DOM,’ but saw the reactions in the comments when people started going crazy. If they are together, it would definitely be one of the best things to come out of the show, where it seems now some of the cast are attacking/ragging on each other.”

Fans are rooting for ‘Perfect Match’ stars Ines and Dom to start dating

After watching Dom’s heartbreak unfold during Perfect Match and seeing Ines put her heart on the line, many fans want the two stars to find love with each other. Comments all over social media show fans rooting for the two to couple up. For now, they’ll just have to wait and continue to look for clues that these two finally found happiness with each other.

Check out all 12 episodes of Perfect Match , currently streaming on Netflix.