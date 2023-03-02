‘Physical 100’ Production Apologizes After Winner Controversy, Releases Final Match Recording

The post-season of Physical 100 has sadly involved multiple contestants giving statements to address accusations (like Kim Da-young) and controversies. The biggest question fans want to be answered is who is the true winner of the Netflix show ? Production released recordings of the final match to clear the air.

Woo Jin-yong’s win was questioned

Woo Jin-yong and Jung Hae-min during finale of ‘Physical 100’ | via Netflix

The final episode showed Woo Jin-yong and Jung facing off in a rope competition. Fans saw Jung was in the lead but ran out of gas with time. In the end, Woo surprisingly won .

But fans noticed the runner-up didn’t post about the show on social media. Then there was a report from King of journalist that the game was filmed multiple times with Jung in the lead the first two times, then Woo won in the last shot.

Filming was reportedly interrupted because of audio issues and problems with the equipment. Production once again is addressing these claims.

‘Physical 100’ production gives a timeline of the rope match

Yun Sung-bin and Jong Hae-min during Sisyphus challenge on ‘Physical 100’ | via Netflix

The production team gave a statement, “In order to reveal the precise facts, we decided to release the timeline organized based on the original filming cuts and audio files.” YTN created a timeline from that, and KBIZoom translated it. “We would like to apologize once again for the inconvenience we caused to the two players who participated in the final match, all the cast members of ‘Physical: 100’ and the viewers,” the statement said.

They still deny affecting the winning outcome. The KBIZoom article was shared on Reddit, and users gave a further translation, claiming there were errors possibly because of the quality of the images.

The match was filmed on July 20, 2022. At 6:35, the match began, and 10 minutes later, they took a break because Woo’s equipment was making noise. Production checked the microphone and the tension on the machine and lubricated the machines.

The match resumed at 6:55, and they paused 30 seconds later. Woo claimed his rope was tangled and, therefore the wheel won’t turn. Producers confirmed and took a break to fix it.

How Woo and Jung negotiated to continue the match

Related

‘Physical 100’: Kim Kang-min Looked Different Years Before the Show

‘Physical 100’: Jung Hae-min Says ‘My Heart Was Going to Explode’ in Finale Teaser

‘Physical 100’: Where Are the Top 5 Season 1 Finalists Now?

This is when producers talked to Woo and Jung and negotiated how to resume the match. At this point, they acknowledged Jung was in the lead with 45 meters over Woo. The producers apologized to them.

Jung refused to start over from the beginning since he was winning. Producers gave the options to either have a rematch after a few days so both competitors can physically recover completely or they can compromise on restarting the game.

Jung again said he wanted to resume that day. Woo suggested they start from the beginning but give Jung his 45 meters lead. Jung agreed to this.

The competitors returned to the set at 9:11. Producers had them check to ensure the game started with the terms they agreed upon. They resumed three minutes later, and the match ended without further interruption.

Will the release of the recordings change the mind of Physical 100 fans who questioned Woo’s win? Time will tell.