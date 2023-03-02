Open in App
Syracuse, NY
See more from this location?
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Hard Hat Expo comes to the Fairgrounds March 22 and 23

By Megan Hatch,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cc31K_0l5EXKRz00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hearty and happy to return, the Hard Hat Expo is coming back to the New York State Fairgrounds on March 22 through the 23.

The 35th annual Hard Hat Expo — which is the largest construction show east of the Mississippi attracting between 3,000 and 5,000 attendees — will be held at the Exposition Center at the fairgrounds with easy access to and from I-90.

Farmers dream at the Fairgrounds: Syracuse hosts New York Farm Show February 23-25

Plans are being finalized now for the show which will open on Wednesday, March 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Thursday, March 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For the first time, this year the show hours on Wednesday will include an attendee and exhibitor mixer taking place on the show floor beginning at 5:30 p.m., as per requests from both attendees and exhibitors for evening hours.

The 2023 Hard Hat Expo will include exhibitors and industry associations such as the New York Land Improvement Contractors of America, the Syracuse Builders Exchange, New York Associated General Contractors, the New York Chapter of the American Public Works Association, the New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways and the New York State Turf & Landscape Association for another well-rounded industry event.

Central New York workers in construction will be able to learn about the latest and greatest in new equipment and options available to help ensure their business is always a step ahead of the competition.

Not only is the Hard Hat Expo an educational opportunity but a chance for attendees to win giveaways and door prizes. On Wednesday, March 22 there will also be a Skid Steer Rodeo as well.

If you are a contracting or municipality professional involved in site excavation/earthmoving, highway paving/maintenance (including snow removal), bridge construction, utility work, demolition, crushing and screening and corporate maintenance or material handling/rigging, landscaping/hardscaping and land clearing/logging, then this show is for you.

For more information see visit the Hard Hat Expo website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dinosaurs to stomp into Syracuse at the NYS Fairgrounds, March 17-19
Syracuse, NY19 hours ago
International Taste Festival returns to NYS Fairgrounds
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Lumpi the therapy Dachshund at Upstate Hospital takes on retirement
Syracuse, NY16 hours ago
‘It could happen here:’ Schumer, other leaders ask rail companies to be transparent on chemicals hauled through CNY
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
New changes coming to Syracuse Mets NBT Bank Stadium this season
Syracuse, NY11 hours ago
Capture the magic with the Easter Bunny at Destiny USA
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Destiny USA hosts 25th annual Mission Steps Walk for Multiple Sclerosis
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade hosts fundraiser for next week’s celebration
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Dead & Co. to play benefit concert at Cornell in final farewell tour
Ithaca, NY14 hours ago
Weedsport Speedway unveils its 2023 schedule, tickets available March 10
Weedsport, NY2 days ago
Micron to host panel discussion for girls and women interested in STEM careers
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Syracuse Jazz Festival returns this summer
Syracuse, NY6 days ago
Police: Missing Syracuse man may be in danger
Syracuse, NY8 hours ago
SAMMYS winners!
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
30th annual Big East Camping and Outdoor Sports Show returns March 10-12
Syracuse, NY6 days ago
Travel Advisory: Tipp Hill Shamrock Run street closures
Syracuse, NY5 days ago
Your Stories Q&A: New life for old Kmart stores?
Salina, NY6 days ago
Extraordinary talent of the week: Lundy Langstaff
Baldwinsville, NY1 day ago
Gen Z is moving to major cities, including Syracuse; Why?
Syracuse, NY6 days ago
On The Lookout: Damar Thompson
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Syracuse man holds 10-year-old hostage in warrant attempt
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
What happened to Kristin O’Connell?
Ovid, NY6 days ago
The SAMMY Awards return to the Palace Theatre
Syracuse, NY5 days ago
NYS Firefighters Association reminds to check smoke alarm batteries before Daylight Saving Time
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Tickets on sale now for C-NS’ ‘Mean Girls: High School Version’ Musical
Cicero, NY5 days ago
Student-Athlete of the Week: Jamesville-DeWitt’s Hailey Webber
Jamesville, NY1 day ago
UPDATE: Oneida County 13-year-old girl dies after being hit by car
Rome, NY1 day ago
Newark man arrested for attempted murder in Town of Arcadia
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Chevrolet Music Series announces George Thorogood and the Destroyers at the NYS Fair
Syracuse, NY6 days ago
Syracuse man accused of assaulting wife and endangering a young child
Syracuse, NY8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy