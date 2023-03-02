Open in App
Tinashe Nails Underwater Photo Shoot for ‘Numero Netherlands’ Magazine

By Ananya Panchal,

6 days ago

The singer stunned in a crochet dress as she dove head-first into a pool for the creative digital project.

Tinashe.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

There’s nothing Tinashe can’t do, which the singer proved with her latest magazine cover. The R&B singer, who was featured in the 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue, plunged underwater for a gorgeous and unique photo shoot for Numéro Netherlands, creatively directed and captured by Tyler Kenny .

“Tinashe is one of music’s most compelling artists, fusing innovative sounds from R&B, pop and hip-hop,” the magazine captioned an Instagram post of the gorgeous snapshots. “Tinashe’s list of collaborators is extensive, including Britney Spears, A$AP Rocky, Usher, Charli XCX, Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Lopez, Travis Scott, Dev Hynes and Calvin Harris. She is also one of the stars of Hugo’s Spring 2023 campaign 💦💙.”

“wet dreams 💦,” the 30-year-old wrote under her own carousel of incredible photos from the feature, which she shared with her 4.2 million Instagram followers.

Tinashe wore a crochet dress and her hair was styled into cornrows for one set of photos. For another series of snaps, she sported a blue puffy mixed-material gown of chiffon and tulle with wet wavy hair. The looks were styled by Marc Eram and makeup artist Pircilla Pae opted for a dramatic thick eyeliner moment, rosy cheeks and a brown glossy lip.

Tinashe donned a latex bra and a knee-length figure-hugging skirt for some other black-and-white pics taken in the rain.

Hairstylist Ashanti Lation also shared some iconic snapshots of the “2 On” singer on IG.

“Y’all get into these wet looks I did,” she wrote. “Love creating these looks on the talented Tinashe.”

The Rent: Live star hasn’t dropped any new music since her fifth studio album, 333, was released in August 2021. On Monday, Tinashe announced that she was featured on a remix of Shygirl’s single “Heaven.” The song is included on the tracklist of a deluxe version of the singer’s debut album, Nymph. The new album, called Nymph_o, drops on April 14.

