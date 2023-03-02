Open in App
West Chester, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance to Present Charlotte’s Web

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQKAB_0l5EWVAD00
Charlotte's Web.Photo byLionel McCulloch.

West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance will present Charlotte’s Web from March 3 – 5, 2023. One of the most beloved and celebrated pieces of children’s literature ever written, Charlotte’s Web is adapted to the stage by Joseph Robinette and directed by WCU Associate Professor of Theatre Charlie DelMarcelle. 

Charlotte’s Web runs Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 at 2 PM and 4 PM. Performances take place in the intimate 135-seat MainStage Theatre in E.O. Bull Center for the Arts at 2 E. Rosedale Avenue in West Chester. General admission tickets are $14 for adults and $8 for children at wcupatix.com/theatreanddance.

A play with beautiful simplicity, Charlotte’s Web follows Wilbur the pig, his human friend Fern, Templeton the rat, and all the barnyard inhabitants as they learn what it means to be a true friend from the selfless spider, Charlotte.  

Director Charlie DelMarcelle said, “This is a story I have loved since I was a child. I wanted to bring it to West Chester University and our surrounding community because I performed the show twice professionally as an actor and have seen first-hand what this warm and gentle story can provide for family audiences. The lessons of friendship and unconditional love resonate with all ages.”

Charlotte’s Web uses original music and original puppet design to bring the tale to life on stage. Student designer Victoria Naftal worked with professional puppet designer Alisa Kleckner to create whimsical and charming puppet animal characters. Also part of the cast are four student musicians who underscore the show with folksy accompaniment using guitar, upright bass, banjo, piano, and flute.

DelMarcelle added, “The puppets and music in Charlotte’s Web are both such lovely additions. Audiences get to lean in and enjoy this simple and intimate story in puppet scale rather than in human scale. It has also been a great experience for our student actors to learn how to breathe life into puppets. It is a skill that will serve them well in today’s theatre landscape.”

The performance on Saturday, March 4 at 4 PM will be an ASL Interpreted Performance. Sponsored by the College of Arts & Humanities Dean’s Office, the interpreters for this performance are provided by the Deaf Hearing Communication Centre in Swarthmore.

This production of Charlotte’s Web will also tour to schools in Coatesville after it closes at West Chester University. The set was built to travel.

Charlotte’s Web cast of 13 that includes:  Elijah McBride (Wilbur), Courtney Parker (Charlotte), Emily Harris (Fern), Lionel McCulloch (Homer), Mia McDermott (Goose), Erin McGinniss (Templeton), Hope McGinnis (Sheep), Jonah Padula (Avery/Gander), Emily Wiest (Lurvy), Luther Case (Musician), Sophia Dickenson (Musician), JT Hawkes (John/Musician), Lorelai Ingram (Musician), and JP McGrath (Musician).

Charlotte’s Web is appropriate for ages 5 and up.

Learn more at West Chester University.

