Foxconn to invest in India's Telangana state

By Reuters,

6 days ago
NEW DELHI, March 2 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn (2317.TW) will invest an undisclosed sum in India's southern state of Telangana towards an electronics manufacturing facility in the south Indian state, the state's chief minister said on Thursday.

The investment will create 100,000 jobs in the state, Telangana's IT minister KT Rama Rao said. The announcement followed a meeting between Telangana's chief minister and the chairman of Foxconn earlier in the day.

Taiwan-based Foxconn already has operations in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures products for companies such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

