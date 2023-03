It's been 65 million years since dinosaurs roamed the planet. Now they're performing live in a city near you. Cheddar News correspondent Shannon LaNier is on the scene at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey to learn more about the Jurassic World Live Tour, a stunt-filled, live-action arena show featuring a number of massive animatronic dinosaurs.

The 90-minute show is set to tour 30 different cities over the next year.