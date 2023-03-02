Nat turns dreams into reality in her newest single "DREAM FUEL"

Nat is a 22-year-old singer-songwriter based in Louisville, KY with a new single called "DREAM FUEL." The New Jersey native relocated during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic to attend the University of Louisville. She shared the catchy "glitz-pop" tune ahead of the release of her next album TWENTYTWO , which she co-produced.

She has an intentional style of lyric writing that provides her and the listener with a special sense of personal power. Nat said, “I started taking songwriting more seriously when I realized I could implement manifestation within my lyrics. For me, it’s like writing in a journal, only better, because now when someone sings along to my song, not only are they manifesting for me, but also for themselves.”

Listen to Nat 's new single "DREAM FUEL" here!