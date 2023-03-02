Open in App
Chester County, PA
VISTA.Today

S&T Bank Donates $10,000 to Support Healthy Kids Day at YMCA of Greater Brandywine

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Vj4h_0l5ESZpx00
Photo byS&T Bank.

S&T Bank recently donated $10,000 to the YMCA of Greater Brandywine in honor of Healthy Kids Day, which will take place on April 29. 

Healthy Kids Day will be held at 7 surrounding YMCAs in the Chester County area. This yearly event is a national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The YMCA hopes to use the day to get more kids moving and learning, creating healthy habits they can continue while they are away from the classroom. 

S&T maintains a sincere interest in the success of both its customers and the local communities in their footprint. This interest has helped S&T meet its customers’ needs with quality banking services as well as foster the economic vitality of the areas they serve. 

“Each time I visit a nonprofit and see what they are doing, it humbles me to learn about all the hard work and effort involved in caring for the people in need,” said Frank Monterosso, Brand Ambassador Consultant for S&T Bank. 

 Events feature activities, crafts, games, and vendors to encourage families to take a moment to help kids be kids and set them up for fun and success.   

“S&T Bank is committed to having our employees volunteer time to non-profit organizations–it is one way S&T Bank can give back to our communities,” he continued. 

Learn more at S&T Bank

