DNA from Presidents Washington, Eisenhower, Kennedy and Reagan to be launched into space

DNA from four United States presidents, along with cremains and DNA samples from actors and producers of the “Star Trek” television show, will be launched into deep space this year, a space burial company has announced.

Texas-based space burial company Celestis will send what the company says it believes is “authenticated DNA” of George Washington, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, and Ronald Reagan into deep space in capsules inside a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket.

The DNA samples were taken from the hair of the former presidents, according to Celestis.

According to the company, Celestis DNA preserves the entire human genome as a powder, which is then transferred to a Titanium 5 capsule resistant to the extremes of deep space, such as heat, cold and radiation.

“These hair samples, which were originally from the Louis Mushro collection, along with the associated Certificates of Authenticity, were gifted to Celestis by an anonymous donor for the purpose of being included on a deep space mission,” according to a blog entry.

“ Louis Mushro was a well-known celebrity hair collector and appraiser who built a global reputation as the expert in this field before his passing in 2014. These hair samples have been in a climate-controlled facility for several years in preparation for this mission.”

The flight will be known as the “Enterprise Flight,” because cremated remains and DNA samples from “Star Trek” actors Nichelle Nichols, DeForest Kelley, Majel Barrett Roddenberry and James Doohan will be sent in capsules on the rocket. DNA from “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry will also be on the rocket.

Lesser-known Americans can have their cremains or DNA shot into space, as well.

According to Celestis, there are four destinations available for cremains to be sent in space, starting at $2,495.

“We’ll help you choose your destination in space so that you will be among the stars eternally!” the company said on its website.