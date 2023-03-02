Municipal recycling evolves in Scottsdale, Phoenix in pursuit of sustainability

The cities of Scottsdale and Phoenix have often collaborated with recycling the past three years since the Salt River Landfill burned down in 2019 and left Scottsdale without a facility.

A new recycling facility will open at Salt River this year with updated technology, which Scottsdale will return to utilizing.

Both cities agree that education and outreach are key to making recycling efficient and keeping contaminated or tangler items out of facilities. Recycle Right Wizard is an education tool that’s available on participating cities’ websites to help residents understand the difference in acceptable recyclables.

However, understanding the basics of what’s recyclable is sufficient.

In addition to education and outreach, Scottsdale is working to coordinate more zero-waste events and potentially a composting option, which Phoenix has already started to implement.

Common problems

Most recycling plants accept the same materials. Basic materials accepted are cardboard, sheets of paper, tin cans, plastic jugs, bottles and containers.

“Those are the basic core, but the master list has a lot more of what we take,” said Alexis Yaple, a zero-waste coordinator for Arizona Recycling Coalition.

As a zero-waste coordinator, Yaple oversees the team which provides education outreach to Phoenix residents about recycling.

Erin Walsh with Scottsdale Solid Waste Department similarly said the majority of what’s recyclable is the same in all cities and it’s the details that differentiate and are harder for people to figure out.

One of the main issues recycling plants face are tanglers like plastic bags, coat hangers, hoses and cord cables, which get wrapped around equipment and need to be cut out.

“While it was well intentioned to put your recycling material in a plastic bag, those continue to get caught in the equipment and cause shutdowns,” said Sidiq Young, a general manager for Republic Services which operates the Salt River recycling facility.

Contamination is the other main issue recycling facilities face. Dirty items cannot be recycled such as greasy pizza boxes.

“That’s contaminated cardboard because it’s full of grease, so how do we teach people you can recycle an Amazon box but can’t recycle a pizza box?” Walsh said. “We make it as easy as we possibly can. I think we just need to teach people clean. If stuff is dirty, you’re making your entire bin potentially unrecyclable.”

Education and outreach

Education and outreach are key to making the recycling process efficient.

“Most people truly understand what it means to recycle,” Young said. “They’re sorting at home, separating material, rinsing jugs, all the things we love to see when it comes to recycling.”

But problematic items still end up at facilities, so the cities of Scottsdale and Phoenix and Republic Services want to make sure they educate the public on what is and isn’t recyclable.

Recyclables should be clean, dry and empty, placed completely loose in bins, not in bags. Boxes should be broken down.

Little things like tape on boxes, staples in paper and plastic windows on envelopes can be left.

Although the details in recycling and recycling equipment may differentiate between cities and states, Phoenix has partnered with 11 cities in the Valley to create a standardized education tool, according to Yaple.

The Recycle Right Wizard acts like a search engine where residents can select the city they want to search and type in any material to see if it’s recyclable or not.

“Even though cities here may accept different materials, we use the same education tool,” Yaple said. “That’s one method we’re collaborating across the Valley on recycling education. I think more standardized education is key.”

To find the Recycle Right Wizard or more about what’s recyclable in Phoenix, go to phoenix.gov/recycle. The webpage has a master list of recyclable items as well as recycling tips.

Big picture

As Scottsdale looks to improve its sustainability program, purchasing power is important.

Scottsdale is also working on leveling up its sustainability plan and will be talking about it at a work study session in March, according to Lisa McNeilly, Scottsdale’s sustainability director.

“What we purchase can impact how much of our waste can be recycled, but you can also drive demand toward those kinds of products,” McNeilly said. “This is an area where we have room to do more.”

As part of Scottsdale’s outreach and green events, the city aims to encourage others in sustainable purchasing and lead by example.

Walsh explained how the city has recently made several of its internal events zero-waste events, including the employee awards and State of the City Address, as well as Canal Convergence.

Every year, the city’s diversion rate has gone up, Walsh stated.

For zero-waste events, Scottsdale works directly with vendors, caterers and event planners to ensure their practices, what they serve on and how waste is disposed are sustainable or environmentally friendly.

Walsh said composting food waste, QR codes instead of paper programs and rethinking decorations and signage are some of the considerations for a zero-waste event.

“Do you really need balloons or is there something else you can do that’s more environmentally friendly or reusable?” Walsh said.

The city chooses events that have a significant number of people attending and asks attendees to not arrive with coffee cups as coffee will be served, and to bring reusable water bottles.

“If you think about the type of people that were at the State of the City Address, those are some of the business leaders within Scottsdale,” Walsh said. “And if they’re at a zero-waste event, they can see how easy it is and they can’t tell the difference.”

Gina Azima, who is the outreach manager for Scottsdale Solid Waste Department, added that using local food vendors and producers enhance a zero-waste event.

“And it’s training on the back end as well — training the staff in the collection and sorting of waste that’s produced from that event, which is the biggest component of the diversion,” Azima said.

To divert waste from a large event, Scottsdale ensures through communication and training that the right things go into the right containers and are sent to the right place.

Salt River

The new recycling facility at Salt River will have a machine that’s more efficient at sorting material and will help identify items viewed as contaminants.

When the Salt River Landfill burned down in 2019, it left Scottsdale without a facility. Scottsdale and Republic Services have since had to find a temporary solution with the city of Phoenix to reroute recycling.

“We used to take 100% of our materials to the Salt River Landfill, so that was a huge loss and it absolutely impacted our operations,” Walsh said.

Republic Services aimed to make the transition seamless, but the transport to North Gateway Transfer Station increased travel times.

“Obviously, the distance we have to drive to get the material there has been an impact on fuel costs, mileage, staff time, but the impact isn’t really seen on the resident side,” Azima explained.

“Honestly, I’m very impressed that we were able to put together what we did so quickly,” Walsh said. “Governments are famous for not moving quickly, but we had a huge need.”

The new 51,000-square-foot recycling facility at Salt River is planned to open at the end of second quarter this year, no later than mid-June. It will practice running material through first before operating at full capacity.

Most facilities run 28–32 tons of recycling material per hour, but as a state-of-the-art facility, Salt River will run at a rate of 40 tons per hour, according to Young.

The same basic materials will be accepted, as well as plastics 1, 2 and 5 which are bulky, rigid plastics.

“The market for those is not as prevalent as 1 and 2 but we do accept those bulky plastics and number fives and make sure we find a third party or vendors. This polymer center will give us an opportunity to create opportunities beyond processing for those items,” Young said.

Since the last facility burned down, Republic Services will make sure the new one has fire suppression capabilities and a fire rover system that will be able to sense an increase in heat.

Scottsdale will go back to directing recycling to the new Salt River facility. Fountain Hills, Mesa, Gilbert and Chandler will also look to it as an option, according to Young.

“We’re looking at this facility to give us that option to provide more services to neighboring communities and ensure that we help them reach their sustainability goals,” Young said.

Compost

Many cities including Scottsdale are looking into composting more as the market for recyclables has changed the last few years and composting is not as reliant upon external purchasers, McNeilly said. There also tends to be less variation between what one composter takes and another.

“Compost is a great soil amendment,” Yaple said.

When organic material ends up in the landfill, it breaks down slowly over time and anaerobically without oxygen, producing methane gas which has a higher global warming potential than carbon dioxide, she explained.

Comparatively, composting breaks down organic material better and produces nutrients for soil that can be reapplied to parks and gardens.

Phoenix opened a compost facility at one of its transfer stations in 2017, processing up to 55,000 tons of yard waste per year. The facility does not accept food waste yet.

Phoenix has tan organics containers for residents to place their yard waste for pickup.

“It’s kind of in its pilot phase, targeted around areas that have a large amount of green waste, like vegetation. So, it’s available to about a quarter of the city currently,” Yaple said.

Scottsdale is researching and discussing compost options as either a pilot program or curbside service in the future. For now, the city is focused on collecting green waste once its transfer station is expanded.

Walsh added that not only does recycling and composting help sustain the environment by diverting waste from the landfill, but it also saves taxpayer money because it costs less to process a can of recycling than it does to take the same sized can to the landfill. The more that’s diverted from the landfill, the more fees go down.

“It’s one of those help us help you,” Walsh said. “And the better job you do in your homes or businesses, the less work we need to do on sorting and contamination.”

MacKenzie Brower can be reached at mbrower@iniusa.org.