Open in App
Chester County, PA
See more from this location?
VISTA.Today

The 2023 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars: Part 4 of 4

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qc4D5_0l5ENZns00
Photo byVISTA Today

The much-anticipated time has finally arrived, and VISTA Today is thrilled to reveal its 2023 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars, an initiative presented by Penn State Great Valley.

In mid-December, VISTA Today launched its fourth annual search to identify and honor 40 of Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s future.

VISTA Today was inundated with nominations that highlighted the achievements of scores of local millennials who are breaking down walls, shattering expectations, and doing remarkable work in their profession or community.

The wide range of industries represented by our 2023 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars is proof that Chester County’s businesses, nonprofits, universities, and communities will be in good hands for years to come.

Among our Superstars are:

  • a visionary entrepreneur whose award-winning company uses hospitality as the basis of business development, storytelling to spur innovation, and empathy to cultivate and promote work-life balance among his employees
  • a sustainability director leading the county’s quest for clean energy, greenhouse gas reduction, and resource protection
  • a partner at a local law firm and rising star in the legal field who volunteers for the Chester County Bar Association’s Access to Justice program, which provides free legal services to people in need
  • a professional soccer player who created a nonprofit that unites athletes from across the world and encourages them to use their platforms to advocate for equality
  • the executive director of a local chamber of commerce who is connecting businesses with resources and networks to help them grow
  • the founder of an online platform that connects young athletes and their parents with experienced private sports coaches
  • an events manager for one of the county’s most-treasured entertainment venues who forges partnerships between his organization and other nonprofits

These are only seven of the 40 honorees who will be recognized at the Awards Reception & Celebration on Thursday, May 18 at Penn State Great Valley.

Individual profiles of the Superstars will be featured on VISTA Today beginning Monday, March 20 and running every day leading up to the Awards Reception & Celebration.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the HC Opportunity Center, the Thorndale-based nonprofit formerly known as Handi-Crafters that has a well-established history of service to the community, providing people with employment barriers training and a job opportunity in their journey to reach their full potential.

Sponsors are still being sought for the program. Learn more about the various opportunities available to partner with VISTA Today as it honors Chester County’s next generation of leaders.

Photo byVISTA Today

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chester County, PA newsLocal Chester County, PA
OJR High School Students Partner with CCEDC, Win International STEM Competition
Pottstown, PA2 days ago
Tourism Agency Touts These Hidden Gems in West Chester
West Chester, PA2 days ago
Local Branch Manager Leads First Bank’s New Location in West Chester
West Chester, PA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
VISTA Careers–CCRES
Downingtown, PA21 hours ago
PhD Candidate from Chester Springs Uses Unique Method to Tackle Movement Disorders
Chester Springs, PA10 hours ago
Holy Family University to Host Graduate Open House on March 15
Newtown, PA1 day ago
Learn 4 of These Top Healthcare Support Jobs at P.I.T. in Media
Media, PA1 day ago
Best Nature Hikes in Philly Area Featured in Book ‘Wild Philly’
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Already Popular in Lancaster, Restaurant Franchise ‘Blazes’ Trail to West Chester
West Chester, PA2 days ago
WCU’s Golden Rams Marching Band Celebrate ‘National Marching Music Day’
West Chester, PA4 days ago
‘I Ugly-Cried’: Local Couple Meets Their Adopted Baby in a Bala Cynwyd Park
Bala Cynwyd, PA1 day ago
Immaculata University, CCRES Partner to Offer Tuition Discounts
East Whiteland Township, PA5 days ago
This Chesco Movie Theater Among Best Cinemas in Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
Centerpiece of Longwood Gardens’ Makeover Project Takes Form
Kennett Square, PA2 days ago
Philadelphia Sandwich Shop Coming to a Surprising Location Nearby
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Amidst Layoffs, Qurate Stock Tumbles, Leaving Chester County to React
West Chester, PA6 days ago
Puppy Yoga: A Double-Dog Cure for Stress at Neumann University
Aston, PA5 days ago
Peddler’s Village Announces 2023 Festivals and Events at Their Popular Lahaska Shopping Center
Lahaska, PA2 days ago
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Celebrates St. Patrick’s Week
West Chester, PA2 days ago
Elmwood Park Zoo and The Centre Theater Partner to Support the Arts
Norristown, PA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy