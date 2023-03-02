The 2023 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars: Part 4 of 4

Photo by VISTA Today

The much-anticipated time has finally arrived, and VISTA Today is thrilled to reveal its 2023 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars , an initiative presented by Penn State Great Valley .

In mid-December, VISTA Today launched its fourth annual search to identify and honor 40 of Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s future.

VISTA Today was inundated with nominations that highlighted the achievements of scores of local millennials who are breaking down walls, shattering expectations, and doing remarkable work in their profession or community.

The wide range of industries represented by our 2023 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars is proof that Chester County’s businesses, nonprofits, universities, and communities will be in good hands for years to come.

Among our Superstars are:

a visionary entrepreneur whose award-winning company uses hospitality as the basis of business development, storytelling to spur innovation, and empathy to cultivate and promote work-life balance among his employees

a sustainability director leading the county’s quest for clean energy, greenhouse gas reduction, and resource protection

a partner at a local law firm and rising star in the legal field who volunteers for the Chester County Bar Association’s Access to Justice program, which provides free legal services to people in need

a professional soccer player who created a nonprofit that unites athletes from across the world and encourages them to use their platforms to advocate for equality

the executive director of a local chamber of commerce who is connecting businesses with resources and networks to help them grow

the founder of an online platform that connects young athletes and their parents with experienced private sports coaches

an events manager for one of the county’s most-treasured entertainment venues who forges partnerships between his organization and other nonprofits

These are only seven of the 40 honorees who will be recognized at the Awards Reception & Celebration on Thursday, May 18 at Penn State Great Valley.

Individual profiles of the Superstars will be featured on VISTA Today beginning Monday, March 20 and running every day leading up to the Awards Reception & Celebration.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the HC Opportunity Center, the Thorndale -based nonprofit formerly known as Handi-Crafters that has a well-established history of service to the community, providing people with employment barriers training and a job opportunity in their journey to reach their full potential.

Sponsors are still being sought for the program. Learn more about the various opportunities available to partner with VISTA Today as it honors Chester County’s next generation of leaders.