Florida Cannabis Giant Faces Backlash After New Layoffs: Community Outrage And A Corporate Need To Adapt By Nina Zdinjak, 6 days ago

Only a few days ago, Florida-based cannabis operator Trulieve (OTCQX: TCNNF) fired an unknown number of employees at a customer call center in Clearwater. The new round of ...