Kroger Stock Is Rising. Earnings and Guidance Were Strong.

Kroger stock got a boost from better-than-expected profit and guidance on Thursday.

The grocery chain posted fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 99 cents a share, topping analysts’ estimates for 90 cents a share, according to FactSet. Revenue of $34.8 billion missed forecasts for $35 billion, even as same-store sales jumped 6.2% excluding fuel, which was better than predicted.

Kroger’s (ticker: KR) earnings beat was reinforced by strong guidance: For the current fiscal year, the company is predicting earnings per share of $4.45 to $4.60, above forecasts for $4.19. Same-store sales for the fiscal year, however, will rise 1% to 2%, under the 2.5% analysts had been expecting.

The grocery sector had a strong 2022, benefiting from inflationary trends that have seen consumers pulling back on discretionary spending in favor of spending on essentials. Whether 2023 would be as strong for the sector was up for debate, but Kroger’s guidance suggests there is still growth ahead.

“In 2023, we expect to build on this momentum and deliver revenue and earnings-per-share growth on top of the record results achieved over the past three years,” said CEO Rodney McMullen.

Kroger stock is up nearly 6% in Thursday morning trading, and so far this year, shares are up 3%.

