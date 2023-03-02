Open in App
Burger King brings back fan-favorite item for limited time

By Iman Palm,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtSlh_0l5EN4lq00

( KTLA ) – Burger King is bringing back a fan-favorite item and a new variation of a classic food offering to celebrate the return of spring.

The fast-food burger chain announced Tuesday that customers could purchase Melts, either classic, bacon, or spicy, once again starting on March 6. The sandwiches include two Whopper Jr. patties topped with melted American cheese; caramelized onions; and either Stacker Sauce, bacon, or jalapeños and a creamy spicy sauce, served between two slices of toasted bread.

(Burger King)

Melts were first introduced last year, according to the fast food chain.

Burger King is also debuting a spicy twist to its Chicken Fries. Spicy Chicken Fries will be made with a “blend of spices that are sure to pack a punch,” a news release said. The latest variation of the classic menu item joins a growing list of unique interpretations that have debuted over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNLoX_0l5EN4lq00
(Burger King)

The company announced that Spicy Chicken Fries will also be on the menu starting March 6.

Both the Spicy Chicken Fries and all three Melt options will be available until May 14.

In addition to new food items, BK Royal Perks members will be able to win prizes and access a special line-up of meals on the BK app beginning March 9.

