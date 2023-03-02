Bombas just dropped adjustable bralettes—shop the new launch today and save 20%
By Anthony Palliparambil, Jr., Reviewed,
6 days ago
We love Bombas at Reviewed. No, seriously: Our tester wore their cult-favorite signature socks for over a year and loved them so much that she claimed she could “ never go back to regular socks .” And when we tested out the Bombas Gripper Slippers , our tester loved their superior comfort, grip strength and full coverage. Since the brand first launched in 2013, they’ve expanded to also offer underwear and T-shirts. Today, Bombas announces the expansion of the line with another wardrobe staple: Bralettes. The $38 Ribbed Seamless Bralette is a convertible and adjustable style that will be the perfect base layer for any outfit.
Available now, the Ribbed Seamless Bralette has convertible, adjustable straps, along with a triangle scoop neck that is designed to complement almost any outfit, from T-shirts and casual tops, to dresses and more. The style is made from the same moisture-wicking fabric blend—and in some of the same colors—as the brand’s popular underwear . Even better, you can save 20% on your first order when you use coupon code COMFORT20 at checkout.
In line with Bombas sustainability efforts as a Certified B Corp , and in keeping with their giveback model , you can feel good about your purchase, too. For every bralette purchased, Bombas will donate a pair of underwear to underserved communities and homeless shelters.
