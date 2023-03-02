Recap: Closing arguments in the Alex Murdaugh double trial before guilty verdict read

After three hours of deliberations on Thursday, a jury in South Carolina found former attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh guilty of killing his wife and son.

The case went to the jury after the judge gave detailed instructions on the law and attorneys for the defense and prosecution delivered their final remarks.

Before defense attorney Jim Griffin began his closing argument, South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman removed one of the jurors for talking about the case with other people, violating his daily instructions to the jury. The juror was replaced with an alternate.

“I’m not suggesting that you intentionally did anything wrong, but in order to preserve the integrity of the process and in fairness to all the parties involved we’re going to replace you with one of the other jurors,” Newman said.

Five jurors have had to be replaced during the six-week trial, leaving the jury with just one alternate.

Sentencing for Murdaugh will take place on Friday. South Carolina Attorney General's Office is seeking life in prison for Murdaugh, 54, for the killings of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and son Paul Murdaugh. Murdaugh also still faces over 100 other charges related to financial crimes.

Murdaugh's defense: Here are some potential strategies for Alex Murdaugh's defense team in double murder trial

Prosecution urges jury to evaluate ‘credibility’ and ‘believability,' emphasizes Murdaugh's lies

Attorney John Meadors urged jurors to use their life experiences to evaluate “credibility” and “believability” in this case.

Meadors told the jury that the state does not have to prove motive but reiterated that Murdaugh's world was "collapsing" before the killings.

Meadors rehashed testimony about a blue, poncho-like raincoat found at Murdaugh's parent's home which had gunshot residue on it and Murdaugh changing clothes day the of the killings. He argued Murdaugh went to visit his mother to hide the guns used in the killings and used the raincoat to do so.

“That’s great circumstantial evidence that kind of morphs into direct evidence,” he said.

Meadors said that although Murdaugh claimed he checked the bodies of his wife and son, those who saw Murdaugh in the minutes and hours after the killings said "he was clean," indicating that he "washed up."

He said it’s “offensive” that the defense would claim law enforcement didn’t do a sufficient job when Murdaugh repeatedly lied to investigators about his whereabouts the night of the killings. Meadors argued Murdaugh would not have admitted to lying unless the video placing him at the scene was found.

Defense attorney suggests there were two shooters

Jim Griffin criticized the state's circumstantial evidence and several points made by lead prosecutor Creighton Waters' closing argument.

Griffin said "there’s no direct evidence of Alex doing anything” other than being at the kennels prior to the estimated time the killings occurred, which is based "solely on cell phone use." He said there was not enough time for Murdaugh to have committed the crimes and hidden the evidence before driving to his mother's house.

"How could he have butchered Maggie and Paul without leaving a trace of evidence in a matter of minutes?" Griffin asked. "He would have to be a magician to make all that evidence disappear."

Although Waters argued Murdaugh's cellphone activity indicated he was trying to manufacture an alibi after the killings, Griffin walked through activity from Maggie's cellphone and said that if Murdaugh wanted to create an alibi he would have used his wife's phone to respond to his calls and texts.

Griffin said there was no evidence to support Water's claim that Murdaugh staged a two-shooter scenario and suggested alternate theories.

"The most common sense thing here is there were two shooters because there were two guns," Griffin said.

Griffin concluded his closing argument by accusing the state of "manipulating evidence to fit their theories of guilty."

Defense attorney criticizes prosecution's evidence, motive

Murdaugh’s defense attorney Jim Griffin began his closing argument by emphasizing that the jury must presume Murdaugh is innocent unless they believe the prosecution has met their burden to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Griffin said investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division failed to collect key evidence from the crime scene because they were too focused on Murdaugh as a suspect.

"We believe that we've shown conclusively that SLED failed miserably in investigating this case and had they done a competent job that Alex would have been excluded from that circle a year ago, two years ago," Griffin said.

Griffin said Murdaugh's financial problems and drug addiction made him an "easy target" for investigators and law enforcement began fabricating evidence against him. Griffin criticized evidence presented to the grand jury to secure an indictment including: debunked blood spatter evidence , gunshot residue on a blue rain jacket found at his parent's home, and the type of ammunition in weapons found on the property.

"Three out of four things presented to grand jury aren’t true," Griffin said. "We are left with the lie... He lied because that's what addicts do."

Griffin criticized the state's theory that Murdaugh killed his family to gain sympathy and distract from his other alleged crimes as "totally illogical, irrational and insane."

"What kind of sense does that make?" he asked. “It’s totally fabricated. They’ve got no evidence of that."

Prosecutor describes Murdaugh's 'motive,' 'means,' 'opportunity,' and 'guilty acts'

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters said "gathering storm" was threatening Murdaugh's family legacy and successful law practice and Murdaugh killed his family to avoid being held accountable. Murdaugh was confronted by his law firm about alleged financial misconduct just days before a hearing was scheduled in a case connected to a fatal 2019 boat crash involving Paul , Waters said. Meanwhile, Murdaugh's family was "watching him like a hawk" due to his opioid addiction, Waters said.

Although investigators have not found the two weapons used to kill Murdaugh's family, Waters said evidence showed "family weapons were used to commit this crime."

59 witnesses, about 400 exhibits of circumstantial evidence: The State's evidence likely to impact the jury in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial

A video taken on Paul's phone captured Murdaugh's voice, which Waters said placed him "at the scene of crime when the murders occurred." Murdaugh initially told police he was not at the family's dog kennels before finding the bodies there, but admitted in court he lied to investigators and that his voice could be heard on the video.

Shortly after visiting the dog kennels, cell phone records showed Murdaugh made several short calls and drove to his mother's home which Waters said was an attempt to create an alibi.

“As all these pressures were mounting, the defendant killed Maggie and Paul," Waters said. “The forensic timeline puts him there, the use of his family weapons corroborates that and his lies and guilty actions afterwards confirms it."

Dig deeper

Contact Breaking News Reporter N'dea Yancey-Bragg at nyanceybra@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @NdeaYanceyBragg

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Recap: Closing arguments in the Alex Murdaugh double trial before guilty verdict read