Meridian Township road closes for railroad repairs

Green Road will be closed to traffic through Wednesday, March 8, for an emergency railroad repair.

According to Canadian National Railway, a railroad track broke on Tuesday, March 1, at the Green Road crossing in the northeast corner of Meridian Township.

Detours have been posted, and drivers are advised to use Coleman Road, Barry Road and Shoesmith Road.

