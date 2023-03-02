Open in App
Chelsea, MA
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus update: Direct payment worth up to $400 to be available for Massachusetts residents in 13 days

By Asher Notheis,

6 days ago

R ecipients of the Chelsea Eats program in Chelsea, Massachusetts , only need to wait 13 days before they receive their first payment of up to $400.

The program will give 738 households, all of whom were selected as recipients on Feb. 15, payments ranging from $200 to $400 to help them buy food and pay their utility bills. These payments will be given to recipients via debit cards, with the city planning to distribute these cards in early March and have the cards activated by March 15, a Chelsea city spokesperson told the Washington Examiner .

"The city notified recipients directly via correspondence. All recipients need to come in person to pick up their card on their assigned day," the spokesperson said.

Applicants selected for this program have to be residents of the city of Chelsea and also must have had a household income that was 30% less than the area median. For a household of one, this income level would be $29,450, and for a household of two, it would be $33,650, with the income limit increasing slightly for each additional person in a household.

This payment for March will be the first of three payments that recipients will receive from this program. The second and third payments will be issued to recipients in April and May, respectively.

The exact amount that people will receive from this payment will depend on the recipient's household size. A household of one will receive a payment of $200, a household of two will get $300, and any household with three or more people will receive a payment of $400.

Additional information about this program can be found on Chelsea's webpage regarding COVID-19 emergency assistance programs.

