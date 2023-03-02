STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Who says adults can't play in the snow?

Just ask Harris Greene, who has spent the last few months building an outdoor ice-bar/open-igloo/snow-party-deck in his backyard.

This has become a yearly tradition for Greene, a local furniture store owner, but he has gained considerable media attention this year for how far how elaborate the project has become. There is a fire pit, TV, music, lights, and even an antelope named Cantaloupe.

"You know, I've had a little bit of publicity recently, and our parties have gotten a little bigger," said Greene, while giving me a virtual tour. "But all of our neighbors have always known that, when they see the lights, they're more than welcome to come in."

In the video above, you can see the extensive party setup, as well as behind-the-scenes photos of how Harris constructed it.

Steamboat Springs man builds igloo party deck in his backyard