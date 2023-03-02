Open in App
RCS Community Library news: Fiber Arts Meetup

By Spotlight Newsroom,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObkJu_0l5EKsYc00

Fiber Arts Meetup

Do you love fiber arts? Knitting, crocheting, weaving, or anything with yarn? Come hang out with fellow fiber art crafters, meet new people and work on your own projects. Join us on March 4, at 11 a.m. Sign up today!

Wednesday Movies

Join us for our Wednesday Movies feature as we show “The Fabelmans” on Wednesday, March 8, at 2 p.m.

Part memoir, part ode to the power of the movies, The Fabelmans finds Steven Spielberg digging at the family roots that helped make him a beloved filmmaker — and proves he hasn’t lost his magic touch. Registration appreciated.

Lunchtime Books

Join us for our Lunchtime Books as we feature Lynda Rutledge’s “West With Giraffes” on Thursday, March 16, at noon.

An emotional, rousing novel inspired by the incredible true story of two giraffes who made headlines and won the hearts of Depression-era America. Lynda Rutledge has delivered a wonderful, bittersweet coming-of-age novel designed to celebrate hope in a hopeless world.

— Carol Melewski

