Niswonger Children’s Network Radiothon continues

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 11th year for the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon continues on Friday.

The event has raised more than $3 million for Niswonger Children’s Hospital. For the 2023 event, the money will go to support the capital campaign “Hope Rising,” to help expand the facility.

Ballad Health’s goal this year is to raise $600,000.

You can support the facility that provides care to children across a 29-county region by texting the word “Kite” to 24365 or donating here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.