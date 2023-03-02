Niswonger Children’s Network Radiothon continues

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 11th year for the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon continues on Friday.
The event has raised more than $3 million for Niswonger Children’s Hospital. For the 2023 event, the money will go to support the capital campaign “Hope Rising,” to help expand the facility. Community Hero: Child Life Specialists help kids understand hospital procedures and overcome fears
Ballad Health’s goal this year is to raise $600,000.
You can support the facility that provides care to children across a 29-county region by texting the word “Kite” to 24365 or donating here . Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
