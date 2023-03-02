The Countries With the Most Immigrants

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

Other than the occasional flare-up of anti-immigrant nativism and nationalism throughout American history, the United States has long been a harbor for immigrants seeking opportunities for freedom and opportunity. This promise is what then-President-elect John F. Kennedy described in 1961 as “the city upon a hill.” (Here are the most famous foreigners who became U.S. citizens .)

But the U.S. is not the only beacon for immigrants. Based on data from 2020, the U.S. ranks 39th among countries with the largest foreign-born populations. About 15.3% of the U.S. population, or about 50.6 million, are foreign born. (Here are the states where the most people are immigrants .)

To determine the countries with the largest foreign-born populations, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on international migrant stock from the United Nations. Countries were ranked based on the foreign-born migrant population as a percentage of their total population in 2020. Data on the size of the refugee population, a subset of the foreign-born population, is also from the U.N. All data is for 2020.

Nineteen countries also have larger shares of refugees as a percentage of their foreign-born populations than the U.S., albeit not always under great conditions. For example, 82% of Lebanon’s foreign-born population are refugees, mostly living in camps populated by Syrians who have fled conflict in recent years.

Five European countries have among the largest share of refugees as a percentage of their foreign-born populations, between 9% and 14%. By comparison, the United States’ share of refugees as a percentage of foreign-born is just 2.35%. Canada has higher shares of both foreign-born and refugee populations compared to its southern neighbor.

Fifteen European Union member states are among the 50 countries with the largest foreign-born populations with between 12.9% in Greece and Croatia to nearly 48% in Luxembourg, the tiny landlocked country bordering Belgium, Germany, and France. As a wealthy common market with shared open borders, it makes sense that so many EU countries would have such large shares of foreign-born residents.

Six of the top 10 countries with the highest share of foreign-born populations are small population-wise, including Luxembourg and Bahrain, or they are European microstates like Liechtenstein, bordering Austria and Switzerland. Singapore, the wealthy Southeast Asia city-state, comes in at No. 10, with a foreign-born population accounting for 43% of the country. The other states among this top 10 are all in the Gulf region, a popular destination for foreign laborers and professionals.

Despite its relatively low ranking, the United States is indisputably a major draw for immigrants. With a population of 331 million, the U.S. is the most populous country to rank on the list. No other country with a population above 84 million makes this list.

Here are the largest foreign-born populations.

50. Greece

> Pct. foreign-born population: 12.86%

> Foreign-born population: 1,340,456

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 13.89%

> Refugee population: 186,166

> Total population 2020: 10,423,056

49. Croatia

> Pct. foreign-born population: 12.86%

> Foreign-born population: 528,056

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.26%

> Refugee population: 1,383

> Total population 2020: 4,105,268

48. Maldives

> Pct. foreign-born population: 12.96%

> Foreign-born population: 70,079

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A

> Refugee population: N/A

> Total population 2020: 540,542

47. France

> Pct. foreign-born population: 13.06%

> Foreign-born population: 8,524,876

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 5.98%

> Refugee population: 510,080

> Total population 2020: 65,273,512

46. Seychelles

> Pct. foreign-born population: 13.27%

> Foreign-born population: 13,050

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A

> Refugee population: N/A

> Total population 2020: 98,340

45. Slovenia

> Pct. foreign-born population: 13.37%

> Foreign-born population: 277,964

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.39%

> Refugee population: 1,080

> Total population 2020: 2,078,932

44. Netherlands

> Pct. foreign-born population: 13.76%

> Foreign-born population: 2,358,333

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 4.67%

> Refugee population: 110,052

> Total population 2020: 17,134,873

43. United Kingdom

> Pct. foreign-born population: 13.79%

> Foreign-born population: 9,359,587

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 2.08%

> Refugee population: 195,062

> Total population 2020: 67,886,004

42. Saint Kitts and Nevis

> Pct. foreign-born population: 14.52%

> Foreign-born population: 7,725

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A

> Refugee population: N/A

> Total population 2020: 53,192

41. Spain

> Pct. foreign-born population: 14.63%

> Foreign-born population: 6,842,202

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 2.79%

> Refugee population: 190,791

> Total population 2020: 46,754,783

40. Estonia

> Pct. foreign-born population: 15.02%

> Foreign-born population: 199,277

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.19%

> Refugee population: 373

> Total population 2020: 1,326,539

39. United States of America

> Pct. foreign-born population: 15.30%

> Foreign-born population: 50,632,836

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 2.35%

> Refugee population: 1,189,312

> Total population 2020: 331,002,647

38. Belize

> Pct. foreign-born population: 15.60%

> Foreign-born population: 62,043

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 3.51%

> Refugee population: 2,179

> Total population 2020: 397,621

37. Norway

> Pct. foreign-born population: 15.72%

> Foreign-born population: 852,238

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 6.50%

> Refugee population: 55,426

> Total population 2020: 5,421,242

36. Cyprus

> Pct. foreign-born population: 15.77%

> Foreign-born population: 190,366

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 16.37%

> Refugee population: 31,168

> Total population 2020: 1,207,361

35. Bahamas

> Pct. foreign-born population: 16.17%

> Foreign-born population: 63,583

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.05%

> Refugee population: 30

> Total population 2020: 393,248

34. San Marino

> Pct. foreign-born population: 16.33%

> Foreign-born population: 5,543

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A

> Refugee population: N/A

> Total population 2020: 33,938

33. Equatorial Guinea

> Pct. foreign-born population: 16.44%

> Foreign-born population: 230,618

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A

> Refugee population: N/A

> Total population 2020: 1,402,985

32. Belgium

> Pct. foreign-born population: 17.30%

> Foreign-born population: 2,005,479

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 3.62%

> Refugee population: 72,570

> Total population 2020: 11,589,616

31. Ireland

> Pct. foreign-born population: 17.64%

> Foreign-born population: 871,256

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 1.80%

> Refugee population: 15,680

> Total population 2020: 4,937,796

30. Gabon

> Pct. foreign-born population: 18.72%

> Foreign-born population: 416,651

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.13%

> Refugee population: 537

> Total population 2020: 2,225,728

29. Germany

> Pct. foreign-born population: 18.81%

> Foreign-born population: 15,762,457

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 9.24%

> Refugee population: 1,455,947

> Total population 2020: 83,783,945

28. Iceland

> Pct. foreign-born population: 19.17%

> Foreign-born population: 65,424

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 2.02%

> Refugee population: 1,323

> Total population 2020: 341,250

27. Austria

> Pct. foreign-born population: 19.30%

> Foreign-born population: 1,738,183

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 9.36%

> Refugee population: 162,680

> Total population 2020: 9,006,400

26. Sweden

> Pct. foreign-born population: 19.84%

> Foreign-born population: 2,003,908

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 14.07%

> Refugee population: 281,869

> Total population 2020: 10,099,270

25. Kazakhstan

> Pct. foreign-born population: 19.88%

> Foreign-born population: 3,732,073

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.02%

> Refugee population: 742

> Total population 2020: 18,776,707

24. Nauru

> Pct. foreign-born population: 20.32%

> Foreign-born population: 2,201

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 53.57%

> Refugee population: 1,179

> Total population 2020: 10,834

23. Canada

> Pct. foreign-born population: 21.33%

> Foreign-born population: 8,049,323

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 2.47%

> Refugee population: 198,772

> Total population 2020: 37,742,157

22. Israel

> Pct. foreign-born population: 22.57%

> Foreign-born population: 1,953,575

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 2.80%

> Refugee population: 54,611

> Total population 2020: 8,655,541

21. Lebanon

> Pct. foreign-born population: 25.09%

> Foreign-born population: 1,712,762

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 81.99%

> Refugee population: 1,404,312

> Total population 2020: 6,825,442

20. Brunei Darussalam

> Pct. foreign-born population: 25.59%

> Foreign-born population: 111,959

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A

> Refugee population: N/A

> Total population 2020: 437,483

19. Malta

> Pct. foreign-born population: 25.99%

> Foreign-born population: 114,760

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 10.98%

> Refugee population: 12,601

> Total population 2020: 441,539

18. Palau

> Pct. foreign-born population: 28.12%

> Foreign-born population: 5,088

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A

> Refugee population: N/A

> Total population 2020: 18,092

17. New Zealand

> Pct. foreign-born population: 28.65%

> Foreign-born population: 1,381,724

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.24%

> Refugee population: 3,326

> Total population 2020: 4,822,233

16. Switzerland

> Pct. foreign-born population: 28.79%

> Foreign-born population: 2,491,249

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 4.87%

> Refugee population: 121,368

> Total population 2020: 8,654,618

15. Antigua and Barbuda

> Pct. foreign-born population: 30.01%

> Foreign-born population: 29,386

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A

> Refugee population: N/A

> Total population 2020: 97,928

14. Australia

> Pct. foreign-born population: 30.14%

> Foreign-born population: 7,685,860

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 2.01%

> Refugee population: 154,129

> Total population 2020: 25,499,881

13. Jordan

> Pct. foreign-born population: 33.89%

> Foreign-born population: 3,457,691

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 87.27%

> Refugee population: 3,017,401

> Total population 2020: 10,203,140

12. CuraÃ§ao

> Pct. foreign-born population: 34.86%

> Foreign-born population: 57,210

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 28.99%

> Refugee population: 16,585

> Total population 2020: 164,100

11. Saudi Arabia

> Pct. foreign-born population: 38.65%

> Foreign-born population: 13,454,842

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.02%

> Refugee population: 2,651

> Total population 2020: 34,813,867

10. Singapore

> Pct. foreign-born population: 43.14%

> Foreign-born population: 2,523,648

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A

> Refugee population: N/A

> Total population 2020: 5,850,343

9. Oman

> Pct. foreign-born population: 46.47%

> Foreign-born population: 2,372,836

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.02%

> Refugee population: 563

> Total population 2020: 5,106,622

8. Luxembourg

> Pct. foreign-born population: 47.62%

> Foreign-born population: 298,062

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 1.46%

> Refugee population: 4,357

> Total population 2020: 625,976

7. Bahrain

> Pct. foreign-born population: 55.01%

> Foreign-born population: 936,094

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.03%

> Refugee population: 312

> Total population 2020: 1,701,583

6. Andorra

> Pct. foreign-born population: 58.98%

> Foreign-born population: 45,574

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A

> Refugee population: N/A

> Total population 2020: 77,265

5. Monaco

> Pct. foreign-born population: 67.78%

> Foreign-born population: 26,601

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.08%

> Refugee population: 22

> Total population 2020: 39,244

4. Liechtenstein

> Pct. foreign-born population: 67.85%

> Foreign-born population: 25,877

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.63%

> Refugee population: 162

> Total population 2020: 38,137

3. Kuwait

> Pct. foreign-born population: 72.83%

> Foreign-born population: 3,110,159

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.06%

> Refugee population: 1,765

> Total population 2020: 4,270,563

2. Qatar

> Pct. foreign-born population: 77.27%

> Foreign-born population: 2,226,192

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.01%

> Refugee population: 303

> Total population 2020: 2,881,060

1. United Arab Emirates

> Pct. foreign-born population: 88.13%

> Foreign-born population: 8,716,332

> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.10%

> Refugee population: 8,517

> Total population 2020: 9,890,400

