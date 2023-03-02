Open in App
24/7 Wall St.

The Countries With the Most Immigrants

By Angelo Young,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Q9MH_0l5EJ9KJ00 Other than the occasional flare-up of anti-immigrant nativism and nationalism throughout American history, the United States has long been a harbor for immigrants seeking opportunities for freedom and opportunity. This promise is what then-President-elect John F. Kennedy described in 1961 as “the city upon a hill.” (Here are the most famous foreigners who became U.S. citizens .)

But the U.S. is not the only beacon for immigrants. Based on data from 2020, the U.S. ranks 39th among countries with the largest foreign-born populations. About 15.3% of the U.S. population, or about 50.6 million, are foreign born. (Here are the states where the most people are immigrants .)

To determine the countries with the largest foreign-born populations, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on international migrant stock from the United Nations. Countries were ranked based on the foreign-born migrant population as a percentage of their total population in 2020. Data on the size of the refugee population, a subset of the foreign-born population, is also from the U.N. All data is for 2020.

Nineteen countries also have larger shares of refugees as a percentage of their foreign-born populations than the U.S., albeit not always under great conditions. For example, 82% of Lebanon’s foreign-born population are refugees, mostly living in camps populated by Syrians who have fled conflict in recent years.

Five European countries have among the largest share of refugees as a percentage of their foreign-born populations, between 9% and 14%. By comparison, the United States’ share of refugees as a percentage of foreign-born is just 2.35%. Canada has higher shares of both foreign-born and refugee populations compared to its southern neighbor.

Fifteen European Union member states are among the 50 countries with the largest foreign-born populations with between 12.9% in Greece and Croatia to nearly 48% in Luxembourg, the tiny landlocked country bordering Belgium, Germany, and France. As a wealthy common market with shared open borders, it makes sense that so many EU countries would have such large shares of foreign-born residents.

Six of the top 10 countries with the highest share of foreign-born populations are small population-wise, including Luxembourg and Bahrain, or they are European microstates like Liechtenstein, bordering Austria and Switzerland. Singapore, the wealthy Southeast Asia city-state, comes in at No. 10, with a foreign-born population accounting for 43% of the country. The other states among this top 10 are all in the Gulf region, a popular destination for foreign laborers and professionals.

Despite its relatively low ranking, the United States is indisputably a major draw for immigrants. With a population of 331 million, the U.S. is the most populous country to rank on the list. No other country with a population above 84 million makes this list.

Here are the largest foreign-born populations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23MFOs_0l5EJ9KJ00

50. Greece
> Pct. foreign-born population: 12.86%
> Foreign-born population: 1,340,456
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 13.89%
> Refugee population: 186,166
> Total population 2020: 10,423,056

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42zkC0_0l5EJ9KJ00

49. Croatia
> Pct. foreign-born population: 12.86%
> Foreign-born population: 528,056
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.26%
> Refugee population: 1,383
> Total population 2020: 4,105,268

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLL8r_0l5EJ9KJ00

48. Maldives
> Pct. foreign-born population: 12.96%
> Foreign-born population: 70,079
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A
> Refugee population: N/A
> Total population 2020: 540,542

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDBXu_0l5EJ9KJ00

47. France
> Pct. foreign-born population: 13.06%
> Foreign-born population: 8,524,876
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 5.98%
> Refugee population: 510,080
> Total population 2020: 65,273,512

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8KLS_0l5EJ9KJ00

46. Seychelles
> Pct. foreign-born population: 13.27%
> Foreign-born population: 13,050
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A
> Refugee population: N/A
> Total population 2020: 98,340

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S5qts_0l5EJ9KJ00

45. Slovenia
> Pct. foreign-born population: 13.37%
> Foreign-born population: 277,964
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.39%
> Refugee population: 1,080
> Total population 2020: 2,078,932

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BVsF_0l5EJ9KJ00

44. Netherlands
> Pct. foreign-born population: 13.76%
> Foreign-born population: 2,358,333
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 4.67%
> Refugee population: 110,052
> Total population 2020: 17,134,873

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLVOP_0l5EJ9KJ00

43. United Kingdom
> Pct. foreign-born population: 13.79%
> Foreign-born population: 9,359,587
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 2.08%
> Refugee population: 195,062
> Total population 2020: 67,886,004

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0NnC_0l5EJ9KJ00

42. Saint Kitts and Nevis
> Pct. foreign-born population: 14.52%
> Foreign-born population: 7,725
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A
> Refugee population: N/A
> Total population 2020: 53,192

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3HpR_0l5EJ9KJ00

41. Spain
> Pct. foreign-born population: 14.63%
> Foreign-born population: 6,842,202
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 2.79%
> Refugee population: 190,791
> Total population 2020: 46,754,783

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0ubj_0l5EJ9KJ00

40. Estonia
> Pct. foreign-born population: 15.02%
> Foreign-born population: 199,277
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.19%
> Refugee population: 373
> Total population 2020: 1,326,539

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kuj4u_0l5EJ9KJ00

39. United States of America
> Pct. foreign-born population: 15.30%
> Foreign-born population: 50,632,836
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 2.35%
> Refugee population: 1,189,312
> Total population 2020: 331,002,647

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJmKR_0l5EJ9KJ00

38. Belize
> Pct. foreign-born population: 15.60%
> Foreign-born population: 62,043
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 3.51%
> Refugee population: 2,179
> Total population 2020: 397,621

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gfUT_0l5EJ9KJ00

37. Norway
> Pct. foreign-born population: 15.72%
> Foreign-born population: 852,238
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 6.50%
> Refugee population: 55,426
> Total population 2020: 5,421,242

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456sJI_0l5EJ9KJ00

36. Cyprus
> Pct. foreign-born population: 15.77%
> Foreign-born population: 190,366
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 16.37%
> Refugee population: 31,168
> Total population 2020: 1,207,361

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tgGTd_0l5EJ9KJ00

35. Bahamas
> Pct. foreign-born population: 16.17%
> Foreign-born population: 63,583
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.05%
> Refugee population: 30
> Total population 2020: 393,248

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45CA41_0l5EJ9KJ00

34. San Marino
> Pct. foreign-born population: 16.33%
> Foreign-born population: 5,543
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A
> Refugee population: N/A
> Total population 2020: 33,938

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvrcV_0l5EJ9KJ00

33. Equatorial Guinea
> Pct. foreign-born population: 16.44%
> Foreign-born population: 230,618
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A
> Refugee population: N/A
> Total population 2020: 1,402,985

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AIkon_0l5EJ9KJ00

32. Belgium
> Pct. foreign-born population: 17.30%
> Foreign-born population: 2,005,479
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 3.62%
> Refugee population: 72,570
> Total population 2020: 11,589,616

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGHWs_0l5EJ9KJ00

31. Ireland
> Pct. foreign-born population: 17.64%
> Foreign-born population: 871,256
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 1.80%
> Refugee population: 15,680
> Total population 2020: 4,937,796

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V2cdE_0l5EJ9KJ00

30. Gabon
> Pct. foreign-born population: 18.72%
> Foreign-born population: 416,651
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.13%
> Refugee population: 537
> Total population 2020: 2,225,728

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDD47_0l5EJ9KJ00

29. Germany
> Pct. foreign-born population: 18.81%
> Foreign-born population: 15,762,457
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 9.24%
> Refugee population: 1,455,947
> Total population 2020: 83,783,945

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gI5qB_0l5EJ9KJ00

28. Iceland
> Pct. foreign-born population: 19.17%
> Foreign-born population: 65,424
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 2.02%
> Refugee population: 1,323
> Total population 2020: 341,250

27. Austria
> Pct. foreign-born population: 19.30%
> Foreign-born population: 1,738,183
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 9.36%
> Refugee population: 162,680
> Total population 2020: 9,006,400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1gtZ_0l5EJ9KJ00

26. Sweden
> Pct. foreign-born population: 19.84%
> Foreign-born population: 2,003,908
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 14.07%
> Refugee population: 281,869
> Total population 2020: 10,099,270

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kGbD_0l5EJ9KJ00

25. Kazakhstan
> Pct. foreign-born population: 19.88%
> Foreign-born population: 3,732,073
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.02%
> Refugee population: 742
> Total population 2020: 18,776,707

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZkkE_0l5EJ9KJ00

24. Nauru
> Pct. foreign-born population: 20.32%
> Foreign-born population: 2,201
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 53.57%
> Refugee population: 1,179
> Total population 2020: 10,834

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rSkau_0l5EJ9KJ00

23. Canada
> Pct. foreign-born population: 21.33%
> Foreign-born population: 8,049,323
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 2.47%
> Refugee population: 198,772
> Total population 2020: 37,742,157

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48VOro_0l5EJ9KJ00

22. Israel
> Pct. foreign-born population: 22.57%
> Foreign-born population: 1,953,575
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 2.80%
> Refugee population: 54,611
> Total population 2020: 8,655,541

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pb9ZF_0l5EJ9KJ00

21. Lebanon
> Pct. foreign-born population: 25.09%
> Foreign-born population: 1,712,762
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 81.99%
> Refugee population: 1,404,312
> Total population 2020: 6,825,442

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TD6SI_0l5EJ9KJ00

20. Brunei Darussalam
> Pct. foreign-born population: 25.59%
> Foreign-born population: 111,959
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A
> Refugee population: N/A
> Total population 2020: 437,483

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbuB3_0l5EJ9KJ00

19. Malta
> Pct. foreign-born population: 25.99%
> Foreign-born population: 114,760
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 10.98%
> Refugee population: 12,601
> Total population 2020: 441,539

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GnHfo_0l5EJ9KJ00

18. Palau
> Pct. foreign-born population: 28.12%
> Foreign-born population: 5,088
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A
> Refugee population: N/A
> Total population 2020: 18,092

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOZmJ_0l5EJ9KJ00

17. New Zealand
> Pct. foreign-born population: 28.65%
> Foreign-born population: 1,381,724
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.24%
> Refugee population: 3,326
> Total population 2020: 4,822,233

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pp9bO_0l5EJ9KJ00

16. Switzerland
> Pct. foreign-born population: 28.79%
> Foreign-born population: 2,491,249
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 4.87%
> Refugee population: 121,368
> Total population 2020: 8,654,618

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YL32J_0l5EJ9KJ00

15. Antigua and Barbuda
> Pct. foreign-born population: 30.01%
> Foreign-born population: 29,386
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A
> Refugee population: N/A
> Total population 2020: 97,928

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XfAPy_0l5EJ9KJ00

14. Australia
> Pct. foreign-born population: 30.14%
> Foreign-born population: 7,685,860
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 2.01%
> Refugee population: 154,129
> Total population 2020: 25,499,881

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywJJV_0l5EJ9KJ00

13. Jordan
> Pct. foreign-born population: 33.89%
> Foreign-born population: 3,457,691
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 87.27%
> Refugee population: 3,017,401
> Total population 2020: 10,203,140

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ecBj0_0l5EJ9KJ00

12. CuraÃ§ao
> Pct. foreign-born population: 34.86%
> Foreign-born population: 57,210
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 28.99%
> Refugee population: 16,585
> Total population 2020: 164,100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOkPK_0l5EJ9KJ00

11. Saudi Arabia
> Pct. foreign-born population: 38.65%
> Foreign-born population: 13,454,842
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.02%
> Refugee population: 2,651
> Total population 2020: 34,813,867

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gyowt_0l5EJ9KJ00

10. Singapore
> Pct. foreign-born population: 43.14%
> Foreign-born population: 2,523,648
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A
> Refugee population: N/A
> Total population 2020: 5,850,343

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7sLD_0l5EJ9KJ00

9. Oman
> Pct. foreign-born population: 46.47%
> Foreign-born population: 2,372,836
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.02%
> Refugee population: 563
> Total population 2020: 5,106,622

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2y63_0l5EJ9KJ00

8. Luxembourg
> Pct. foreign-born population: 47.62%
> Foreign-born population: 298,062
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 1.46%
> Refugee population: 4,357
> Total population 2020: 625,976

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cz4bv_0l5EJ9KJ00

7. Bahrain
> Pct. foreign-born population: 55.01%
> Foreign-born population: 936,094
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.03%
> Refugee population: 312
> Total population 2020: 1,701,583

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5blo_0l5EJ9KJ00

6. Andorra
> Pct. foreign-born population: 58.98%
> Foreign-born population: 45,574
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: N/A
> Refugee population: N/A
> Total population 2020: 77,265

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcAXa_0l5EJ9KJ00

5. Monaco
> Pct. foreign-born population: 67.78%
> Foreign-born population: 26,601
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.08%
> Refugee population: 22
> Total population 2020: 39,244

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWP6k_0l5EJ9KJ00

4. Liechtenstein
> Pct. foreign-born population: 67.85%
> Foreign-born population: 25,877
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.63%
> Refugee population: 162
> Total population 2020: 38,137

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nk8ot_0l5EJ9KJ00

3. Kuwait
> Pct. foreign-born population: 72.83%
> Foreign-born population: 3,110,159
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.06%
> Refugee population: 1,765
> Total population 2020: 4,270,563

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCiVU_0l5EJ9KJ00

2. Qatar
> Pct. foreign-born population: 77.27%
> Foreign-born population: 2,226,192
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.01%
> Refugee population: 303
> Total population 2020: 2,881,060

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I4rJ_0l5EJ9KJ00

1. United Arab Emirates
> Pct. foreign-born population: 88.13%
> Foreign-born population: 8,716,332
> Refugees as percent of foreign-born pop.: 0.10%
> Refugee population: 8,517
> Total population 2020: 9,890,400

