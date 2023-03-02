Concepts x Nike SB Dunk ‘What the Lobster’ Is Reportedly Releasing

A new sneaker collaboration between longtime partners Concepts and Nike SB is reportedly in the works.

Images of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 'Pine Green' Have Emerged

After delivering the “Orange Lobster” SB Dunk Low in November, sneaker leak social media account @Soleretriever reported on Instagram yesterday that a new “What the Lobster” Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low reportedly releasing before year’s end.

There are no leaked images of the purported collab at the time of publication, but the aforementioned account shared a mock-up depiction of the shoe to give sneaker fans an idea of what may be hitting retail. As the name of the style suggests, the shoe will incorporate the Swoosh’s popular “What the” color scheme by bringing in the various “Lobster” colorways that have already released along with some unreleased makeups as well. The entirety of the upper is covered in spots inspired by the body of the crustacean while the sock liner will feature a graphic of a lobster bib. Nike SB branding is expected to appear on the tongue tag.

View this post on Instagram

Images of the Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Collab Have Emerged

A post shared by Sole Retriever (@soleretriever)

Concepts now-coveted “Lobster” series of releases with Nike SB kicked off in 2008 when the original “Lobster” SB Dunk Low was introduced. Since then, the two have launched a handful of collaborations and numerous “Lobster” makeups, most recently with the “Orange Lobster” SB Dunk Low in November. There was also a “White Lobster” colorway that surfaced on social media last year, but the pair was confirmed to be a friends and family exclusive.

According to @Soleretriever, the purported Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “What the Lobster” will be released this holiday season, but the launch details have yet to be announced by the brands.

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 'Pine Green' Is Reportedly Releasing in March