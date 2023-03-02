Open in App
Chester County, PA
These 14 Restaurants Offer Authentic International Cuisine in Chester County

6 days ago

Kumamon Ramen in Exton.Photo byUber Eats.

If you love international cuisine or want to try something new, Chester County is filled with hidden gems that offer authentic dishes from all over the globe, writes Ed Williams for Main Line Today

Agave Mexican Cuisine in Chadds Ford features amazing fish tacos and fresh ceviche, among many other delicious Mexican fares. 

Meanwhile Birchrunville Store Café in Birchrunville offers an extraordinary dining experience prepared by Chef Francis Pascal, who hails from France, while Bua Loy Thai, Laos & Vietnamese Cuisine in Devon serves outstanding dumplings, pho, and red curry, as well as the house-made Laotian sausage. 

For phenomenal falafel and other Lebanese-focused dishes head to Cafe Baladi in Malvern. De La Terre in Downingtown boasts an exceptional menu filled with elevated French offerings. 

Fattoush Mediterranean Cuisine has an authentic selection of well-presented plates, including the Kafta Platter. 

Kumamon Ramen in Exton impresses with its perfect tonkotsu, while The Latin Corner in Spring City offers authentic and flavorsome Cuban cuisine. 

Ultra-fresh Mexican classics can be found at Michoacana Grill in Kennett Square, Miss Winnie’s Jamaican Jerk in West Chester features a phenomenal jerk chicken platter, and Nectar in Berwyn is a favorite five-star Asian fusion restaurant. 

Opa Taverna in West Chester serves appetizing Greek Isles-inspired dishes, while Poseidon Asian Cuisine is another exceptional Asian fusion destination. 

Finally, Tiramisu Ristorante is an old-school Italian staple in Berwyn

Read more about the international restaurants in Chester County in Main Line Today

