Lane Kiffin Will Host the Most Important Spring Ever for Jaxson Dart - Locked On Ole Miss Podcast

Jaxson Dart and Tre Harris have a chance to elevate themselves this spring; Pete Golding's defense may be tailor-made for this defensive line room for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the players with the best chance of really improving their stock, and that starts with Jaxson Dart.

Lane Kiffin and Chalie Weis Jr. have a certain way that they want this offense run, and last year with Dart, some holes emerged. These 15 practices will be huge for the former USC Trojan transfer with Spencer Sanders from the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Walker Howard from the LSU Tigers nipping at his heels.

In the second segment of the show, we talk about the transfer from the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Tre Harris and his need to become that No. 1 wide receiver that Ole Miss has lacked since Elijah Moore. A side benefit of Harris emerging would be that the wide receiver room could start to develop with Chris Marshall, a Texas A&M Aggie transfer, and Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade in the room. Offense could be special, but a lot is on this room.

In our final segment of the day, we talk about the defense, and the big winners on that side of the ball could be the defensive line. We talk about Pete Golding's scheme and quickly throw a two-deep out of defensive line players. The defense might be a little clunky, but if they can get possessions for the offense, they have a shot to be really good.

