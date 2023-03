UpNorthLive.com

Flags to be lowered across Michigan in honor of fallen Flint firefighter By UpNorthLive Newsroom, 6 days ago

By UpNorthLive Newsroom, 6 days ago

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags at the State Capitol and all public buildings to be lowered to half-staff ...